Why were Los Angeles hotel workers on strike? Service employees return to work days after walkout

Around 15,000 Los Angeles hotel workers returned to work on Wednesday, July 5, after being on strike since Sunday, July 2. The strike began after workers demanded a hike in wages and more benefits in an area where housing costs are high. Due to the exorbitant housing costs, it had become tough for workers to live close to their workplaces.

The strike was called in by the Unite Here Local 11, which consists of thousands of Los Angeles hotel workers from several significant hotels in Orange and Los Angeles counties. The strike has been considered to be one of the most massive ones in the hospitality industry in the United States in recent years.

According to the union, COVID-19 took a massive hit on hotel workers, after they failed to go to work since they lived far from their workplaces. The hotel workers included housekeepers, bellhops, waiters, dishwashers, cooks, and several other people.

Los Angeles hotel workers head back to work, warn about more strikes in the future

On Sunday, the nation witnessed one of the biggest walkouts in the hospitality industry that involved several Los Angeles hotel workers. The workers demanded wage hikes to compensate for the high housing prices near their workplaces.

Unite Here Local 11 spokesperson Maria Hernandez claimed that the strike on Sunday was “a first wave of walkouts.” The workers reportedly returned to work just to “make room for [workers at] other hotels who have also authorized a strike to walk out.” Hernandez said,

“They felt inspired by what the [striking workers] did and they are more energized. Any of those properties across the region could get ready to go out themselves really soon at any moment.”

She confirmed that picketing will continue in the future as well, in specific strike locations, until the demands are addressed. All the hotels welcomed the workers immediately on Wednesday, apart from the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica.

The Los Angeles hotel workers who were involved in the strike were working in several major hotels, including the Biltmore and JW Marriott in downtown LA.

A contract has been drafted between a downtown LA hotel and the union

A coalition of over 40 hotels urged the Unite Here Local 11 to come to the middle grounds. The statement had been emailed to the union by attorneys Ken Ballard and Keith Grossman, on behalf of the hotel coalition. Attorneys Ballard and Grossman spoke regarding the statement sent to the union, and said,

“We welcome our employees back to work and the end of the work stoppage. As we have said repeatedly, the Coordinated Group has not canceled meetings, only the Union has. We are ready to meet and hope Union leaders can focus on our employees and reach a settlement and get back to the bargaining table.”

Hernandez, however, stated that no chances of coming to a middle ground or bargaining have been confirmed as of now.

“At this point, the Bonaventure led the way. Others will just have to sign that deal. If the Bonaventure can do it, others can too.”

The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites had reached a tentative deal and signed a contract agreement with the Los Angeles hotel workers’ union.

