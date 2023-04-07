Who is George Sydnor Jr.? Suspect in Washington Hotel homicide had lengthy criminal record 

43-year-old George Sydnor Jr. has been accused of fatally stabbing a Virginia woman in a Northeast hotel. DC Police took George into custody and charged him with first-degree murder. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Christy Bautista, who was living at the Ivy City Hotel on New York Avenue.

The fatal attack by George Sydnor Jr. happened on Friday, March 31, in room no. 116 of the hotel. Surveillance footage captured Christy checking into the hotel on the same day in the afternoon. At around 6:44 pm, Sydnor was seen in the parking lot riding a red bicycle.

The police stated:

“Sydnor appears to be riding slowly through the parking lot and looking around, observing things on the property. Based upon the video and audio, it does not seem that Sydnor ever knocks on the door or makes his presence known to the decedent.”

It was also discovered that Christy Bautista was in Washington, DC., to attend a concert. Bautista’s family has further confirmed this as well. In audio footage, authorities concluded that George Sydnor Jr. possibly did not knock on the door and did not make his presence known.

George Sydnor Jr. told authorities everything was fine inside after a witness called 911

Sydnor was alleged to have forced himself into room no. 116, where Christy was living. He then reportedly stabbed the woman around 24 times and ended up severing her spinal column as well.

Law enforcement officials found Sydnor covered in blood. They also recovered a large kitchen knife. Half of its blade was in Sydnor’s jacket pocket, while the other half was on the bed.

Authorities have currently charged Sydnor with first-degree murder. On Monday, however, he pleaded not guilty in the courthouse.

According to Bautista’s family, the 31-year-old possibly did not know the alleged killer.

According to court documents, the surveillance footage has captured the sounds of possible struggles coming from room 116. The 31-year-old woman was also heard asking for help shortly before, the room’s door was shut. Police further stated:

“The sound of a door closing and then bouncing as if it did not close all the way can be heard.”

A witness who was smoking a cigarette near Christy’s room, heard her cry for help. She further saw a man allegedly pulling her back into the room and then called 911. After calling 911, the witness further claimed that there were two men around the scene. However, officers did not find any suspect apart from George Sydnor Jr. They said:

“From the time Sydnor opened the door and entered the decedent’s hotel room until the time that MPD officers arrived at the door, no one entered or exited from room 116. Also, the room does not have an additional exit. The only window and door to room 116 are in the front.”

George Sydnor Jr. was spotted lighting a cigarette after the alleged murder

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene at around 6:55 pm, sometime after the attack on Christy Bautista. The police continued by saying:

“When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the door was closed and the lights to the room were off. The first officer to the door heard a male voice coming from inside the room.”

Police kept knocking on the door of room 116, but nobody answered. They kept knocking and identified themselves as well. Shortly after that, a male voice could be heard stating that everything was fine inside. According to court documents, an officer flashed a light through the partially lifted blinds of the window. Cops said,

“The officer observed a male near the door with blood visible on his hand. The officer was also able to observe the male walk to the second bed of the room and grab cigarettes from a black jacket. At this point, the male was standing directly in front of the window and was attempting to light a cigarette.”

Upon entering the room, cops discovered Christy's body on the ground, with several stab wounds. Officers also found 43-year-old George Sydnor Jr. in the room and handcuffed him immediately. It was further discovered that Sydnor was just released from prison in January. He was also awaiting trial on another larceny charge in Maryland’s Prince George’s County. However, he has skipped several court dates over the past few months.

Had he returned to court, George Sydnor Jr. would have been ordered to have a GPS monitoring device on him before his February sentencing date. Bautista’s family is currently devastated by the tragic loss of the 31-year-old.

