What happened at North Carolina AirBnb? Six arrested as four vacationers stabbed after party

On Monday, January 9, six people were arrested in relation to a quadruple stabbing incident at a North Carolina party.

As per The New York Post, the incident took place at a Madison County Airbnb, near the Tennessee border. The social gathering, which allegedly involved extensive drug use, eventually led to an altercation in which four people suffered multiple stab wounds.

Jeff McKay @JeffreyCMcKay 1/3 My heart is heavy today with the news of several stabbings and shootings all across the country in North Carolina, Texas, and New York. Anti-Semitism, and any form of racism, prejudice, and violence has no place here in our County or anywhere across this country. 1/3 My heart is heavy today with the news of several stabbings and shootings all across the country in North Carolina, Texas, and New York. Anti-Semitism, and any form of racism, prejudice, and violence has no place here in our County or anywhere across this country.

North Carolina authorities noted that one of the suspects, Jay Caleb Bell, has been implicated as the primary perpetrator of the stabbings. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

The remaining suspects have been charged with felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. The reason behind the attack remains undisclosed.

Police officials and Airbnb respond to the North Carolina stabbings

As per CBS17, North Carolina authorities have described the stabbing incident as 'isolated,' since all suspects are outsiders who were in Madison County for a vacation. Gang activity has been ruled out as a potential reason behind the crime.

International Crisis Room 360 @ICR360



It is unclear whether all of the people involved were staying at the same Airbnb.



#stabbing #Airbnb #NorthCarolina #USA #icr360 Four people were stabbed at an Airbnb while vacationing in North Carolina, according to a sheriff. Six people were arrested after the stabbing.It is unclear whether all of the people involved were staying at the same Airbnb. Four people were stabbed at an Airbnb while vacationing in North Carolina, according to a sheriff. Six people were arrested after the stabbing.It is unclear whether all of the people involved were staying at the same Airbnb.#stabbing #Airbnb #NorthCarolina #USA #icr360 https://t.co/ElIPDb3Y4D

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood summed up the incident in a statement:

"Authorities responded to an Airbnb rental located at 183 Gid Flynn Road in Marshall in reference to a stabbing involving multiple individuals. Four individuals received medical treatment for multiple stab wounds. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation."

The statement continued:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the Lincoln that a Be On The Lookout was issued for. All the individuals involved were vacationing in Madison County.

Harwood did not specify whether or not the drugs played a direct role in the violence. Speaking to Fox Carolina, an anonymous resident in the immediate vicinity of the stabbings said that the situation was relatively unprecedented.

“There’s new people moving here every day, so you never know what’s moved here. You never know whose moved here.”

noob @wikedriver @Forbes Sounds like information for a jury to sift through. Let’s let that process take place. @Forbes Sounds like information for a jury to sift through. Let’s let that process take place.

On Tuesday, January 10, an Airbnb spokesperson commented on the attack, stating:

“Our specialized Safety team is investigating this incident, including taking action to remove the booking guest from our platform and providing support to our impacted Host.

They continued:

"We have also reached out to Sheriff Harwood to offer our support with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.”

The case currently remains under investigation by Madison County authorities. While Jay Caleb Bell is the only suspect directly implicated in the stabbings, the other five only face drug possession charges. They include Daniel Mansilla-Perea, Richard Vincent Sakowski, Cassi Dean Sakowski, Christopher Lyn Boles, and Jodi Michelle Douthit.

Poll : 0 votes