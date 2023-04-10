What did Shy’Tiona Bishop and Jada Harris do? Florida health workers arrested after live-streaming abuse of elderly person

On Saturday, April 8, two Florida health workers, Shy'Tiona Biship and Jada Harris, were arrested for allegedly abusing an elderly dementia patient on a live stream. As per the Brevard County Sherrif's Department, investigators received an anonymous tip regarding the abuse. Both suspects were charged with video voyeurism, abuse of an elderly person, and interception/disclosure of wire or oral communications.

While the footage of the incident has been taken down, it reportedly shows Shy'Tiona Bishop and Jada Harris laughing at the elderly victim. At one point, when the victim soiled herself, Shy'Toa Bishop and Jada Harris allegedly insulted her.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that he will make sure neither of the suspects ever work in healthcare again.

Authorities and officials condemn the actions of Shy'Tiona Bishop and Jada Harris

According to the New York Post, officials at the healthcare facility noted that while the elderly victim had dementia, she had no history of behavioral issues. The patient has been at the facility, which specializes in caring for elderly people with dementia, since August 2022.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey noted that once the allegations against Shy'Tionaa Bishop and Jada Harris surfaced, administrators at the healthcare facility made a swift decision to fire both suspects.

Ivey added that the elderly patient is currently safe and under the care of other healthcare officials. He said that the victim's family has been notified of the incident.

At an official press release, Ivey said:

“The only good news, in this case, is that the victim is now safe and sound with true professional health care workers that are with her and her family taking care of her."

According to officials, both Shy'Tiona Bishop and Jada Harris were detained, before they were booked into Brevard County Jail. While Shy'Tiona Bishop's bond was set at $4000, Jada Harris' bond was set at $6000. Ivey said that he believed the bonds were too low, but that the state had set bond limits.

Both suspects are currently out of police custody. Shy'Tiona Bishop made her first court appearance on April 8. Harris is scheduled to make her first court appearance on May 9.

Ivey said:

“I wouldn’t let them care for a pet cobra, because he might accidentally bite them and he would die of (...) poisoning. Not only are they bags of c*ap, but the people that were on there laughing and mocking this poor lady.”

Ivey added that authorities have reason to believe the suspects may have live-streamed videos of abuse of the elderly in the past as well. It is believed that the videos were primarily uploaded so that the suspects could entertain their friends. Authorities noted that the facility had no knowledge of the incident prior to the anonymous tip.

