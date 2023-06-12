"All she had to do was lay low and get another job": UnusuallyBree TikTok therapist fired drama explained amid online backlash 

TikToker UnusuallyBree was terminated from her employment for saying that men should go to therapy on TikTok. The therapist was responding to a Psychology Today article and opined that men should learn how to express their emotions. This led to her getting doxxed on the internet and also garnering immense backlash online for supposedly attacking Black men. One reaction to the controversy read:

Shabree who is best known as UnusuallyBree on social media is a content creator, artist and therapist. She boasts over 222,000 on the video-sharing platform. Recently, she lost her job after speaking about the importance of mental health when it comes to men. She explained in a video how men can have better relationships with their significant others if they work on taking care of their emotional needs. She said:

"You need to expand your emotional vocabulary so that your life can be easier. Don’t you want to be able to communicate with your b***h? I think yes, right? Long gone are the days where you can just shut down. Bit*hes aren’t tolerating that… if a b***h is telling you, “I need you to communicate more,” open your f**king mouth."

🚩 @Birdie10191 @bodaciousbobo I think she got fired because of her delivery, cause the message is correct: Men need to level up! However, you can’t be out here (on camera) calling out a portion of YOUR OWN clients in an unprofessional manner. This is why I believe therapists need their own therapists. @bodaciousbobo I think she got fired because of her delivery, cause the message is correct: Men need to level up! However, you can’t be out here (on camera) calling out a portion of YOUR OWN clients in an unprofessional manner. This is why I believe therapists need their own therapists. https://t.co/jHXg7rdQGg

UnusuallyBree went on to reveal that majority of her clientele consists of Black men. She then stated that men do not seem to “have the words to express how you’re feeling.” Speaking about the important of emotional vocabulary, the therapist said:

"When you expand your emotional vocabulary, you expand your awareness of yourself. When you expand your emotional vocabulary you understand you can navigate in this b**ch… when b***hes are telling y’all to go to therapy, it’s not for us, it’s for y’all sad motherf**kers."

Despite the TikToker not saying anything problematic in nature, internet users were quick to attack her across social media platforms. It appears as if many did not like the tone she used to deliver the message. Several netizens relentlessly attacked her online. A few reactions to the video read:

Lhova @LL_Cool_AF @AsAndrewSpeaks She also has to accept accountability for her actions as well. @AsAndrewSpeaks She also has to accept accountability for her actions as well.

Sports bettor @TheOneFortyPlus @AsAndrewSpeaks All I heard was "y'all did this"," y'all did that". She got on the internet and did it to herself. They may have shot the gun, but you gave them the ammo. I feel nothing. @AsAndrewSpeaks All I heard was "y'all did this"," y'all did that". She got on the internet and did it to herself. They may have shot the gun, but you gave them the ammo. I feel nothing. https://t.co/nW52Y4GRn5

🦍🏴‍☠️אימפרר @LanternsOrder @AsAndrewSpeaks Atleast it proves there's a issue with some of these woman not all of them. This woman lashed out about black men and therapy never working for them as a therapist. So she shouldn't be here explaining who needs accountability @AsAndrewSpeaks Atleast it proves there's a issue with some of these woman not all of them. This woman lashed out about black men and therapy never working for them as a therapist. So she shouldn't be here explaining who needs accountability

🦄 Popular Introvert 💫✨ @MizzCreme @AsAndrewSpeaks She’s just a terrible healthcare worker. She said her clientele were 90% men and then proceeds to talk about those clients in a negative way on social media. We not coddling grown ppl who lack self awareness due to them wanting to be seen on social media! She’s not a victim. @AsAndrewSpeaks She’s just a terrible healthcare worker. She said her clientele were 90% men and then proceeds to talk about those clients in a negative way on social media. We not coddling grown ppl who lack self awareness due to them wanting to be seen on social media! She’s not a victim.

Asia O. @ANightInASIA @AsAndrewSpeaks I feel u sis but the accountability is lackingggg @AsAndrewSpeaks I feel u sis but the accountability is lackingggg

We have to be accountable for our actions and choices @AsAndrewSpeaks I don’t think she can see herself at all…We have to be accountable for our actions and choices @AsAndrewSpeaks I don’t think she can see herself at all…We have to be accountable for our actions and choices

Palmetto Fairy 🧚🏾‍♀️ @SunGoddessChel @AsAndrewSpeaks She looks well fed to me. Maybe next time don’t use your professional platform to degrade a whole race of people. Think before you act. Crazy how some of the main ppl that need therapy are therapists…. @AsAndrewSpeaks She looks well fed to me. Maybe next time don’t use your professional platform to degrade a whole race of people. Think before you act. Crazy how some of the main ppl that need therapy are therapists….

Julian ¤ @Jurab_ @AsAndrewSpeaks Why do people feel sorry for her? She obviously wants to be an influencer. She made an OF and is constantly making tik toks. If her job meant that much to her, she wouldn't have been putting so much effort into the internet. She'll be fine doing what she wants to do @AsAndrewSpeaks Why do people feel sorry for her? She obviously wants to be an influencer. She made an OF and is constantly making tik toks. If her job meant that much to her, she wouldn't have been putting so much effort into the internet. She'll be fine doing what she wants to do

UnusuallyBree addresses the controversy

In another TikTok video, the now-former therapist revealed that her employer got spooked after a person doxxed her employer details and the TikToker’s full name in an article titled- “Black Twitter Has Words For Therapist Scolding Black Men Over Therapy.” While addressing her critics, she said in a video:

"If it’s one thing about Black women, it’s that we’re incredibly resilient. This just cleared the table to give me space and opportunity to educate the masses, while shaking our a*ses to healing, because y’all got mad cause I wanted you to do better... Because I told y’all to go to therapy. That’s the world we live in."

In another TikTok video, UnusuallyBree shared that being unemployed has unsurprisingly taken a toll on her own mental health. She revealed that she is worried about fulfilling her financial obligations, is living without electricity and does not have adequate nutrition to even take care of herself. She also shared that she is concerned about her safety as she may come across someone who opposes her beliefs.

Andrew @AsAndrewSpeaks Her cashapp if you want to support her! Her cashapp if you want to support her! https://t.co/6JA3ruJfcA

Twitter user @AsAndrewSpeaks shared that the TikToker has set up a cashapp so that her supports can help her. Her ID for the same is “$srawls12.”

