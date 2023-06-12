"All she had to do was lay low and get another job": UnusuallyBree TikTok therapist fired drama explained amid online backlash 

TikToker UnusuallyBree was terminated from her employment for saying that men should go to therapy on TikTok. The therapist was responding to a Psychology Today article and opined that men should learn how to express their emotions. This led to her getting doxxed on the internet and also garnering immense backlash online for supposedly attacking Black men. One reaction to the controversy read:
Shabree who is best known as UnusuallyBree on social media is a content creator, artist and therapist. She boasts over 222,000 on the video-sharing platform. Recently, she lost her job after speaking about the importance of mental health when it comes to men. She explained in a video how men can have better relationships with their significant others if they work on taking care of their emotional needs. She said:
"You need to expand your emotional vocabulary so that your life can be easier. Don’t you want to be able to communicate with your b***h? I think yes, right? Long gone are the days where you can just shut down. Bit*hes aren’t tolerating that… if a b***h is telling you, “I need you to communicate more,” open your f**king mouth."
UnusuallyBree went on to reveal that majority of her clientele consists of Black men. She then stated that men do not seem to “have the words to express how you’re feeling.” Speaking about the important of emotional vocabulary, the therapist said:
"When you expand your emotional vocabulary, you expand your awareness of yourself. When you expand your emotional vocabulary you understand you can navigate in this b**ch… when b***hes are telling y’all to go to therapy, it’s not for us, it’s for y’all sad motherf**kers."
Netizens respond to UnusuallyBree’s TikTok video
Despite the TikToker not saying anything problematic in nature, internet users were quick to attack her across social media platforms. It appears as if many did not like the tone she used to deliver the message. Several netizens relentlessly attacked her online. A few reactions to the video read:
UnusuallyBree addresses the controversy
In another TikTok video, the now-former therapist revealed that her employer got spooked after a person doxxed her employer details and the TikToker’s full name in an article titled- “Black Twitter Has Words For Therapist Scolding Black Men Over Therapy.” While addressing her critics, she said in a video:
"If it’s one thing about Black women, it’s that we’re incredibly resilient. This just cleared the table to give me space and opportunity to educate the masses, while shaking our a*ses to healing, because y’all got mad cause I wanted you to do better... Because I told y’all to go to therapy. That’s the world we live in."
In another TikTok video, UnusuallyBree shared that being unemployed has unsurprisingly taken a toll on her own mental health. She revealed that she is worried about fulfilling her financial obligations, is living without electricity and does not have adequate nutrition to even take care of herself. She also shared that she is concerned about her safety as she may come across someone who opposes her beliefs.
Twitter user @AsAndrewSpeaks shared that the TikToker has set up a cashapp so that her supports can help her. Her ID for the same is “$srawls12.”