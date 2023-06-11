How to get TikTok’s viral red flag filter revealed as trend takes the internet by a storm

After the beige flag trend, TikTok is now being flooded with the red flag filter. While the beige flag pointed out users' traits that are considered boring, the red flag filter is to point out personality traits or habits of an individual that tend to be less likable when it comes to dating.

The viral filter was created by Laura Gouillon on May 31, who has previously created other viral filters related to dating, including the “My Love Life Tarot” filter. The tarot filter attempts to predict one’s romantic future. However, Laura’s latest viral filter informs people about the qualities or habits they have that can be turn-offs for their potential partners.

Some of the common traits that users are receiving in this filter are as simple as being lazy, emotionally unavailable, or emotionally unstable, sleeping with their socks on, posting too much content online, or oversleeping.

It is to be noted that none of these personality traits projected by the filter are necessarily accurate. The user might or might not harbor these qualities. The fun part comes when all the options coincidentally match the creator’s actual habits.

How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok

The first step is to log in to one’s TikTok account if they already have one, or create a new account. Next, the user needs to tap the plus icon that appears at the bottom of the screen. It will open the camera on TikTok. At the bottom left corner, one can find the option “Effects”.

After clicking on the option, one needs to type “my red flags” in the search bar. The thumbnail for the filter appears as a blue background with a question mark. The creator needs to click on “Use this effect”.

Next, they just have to look at the camera and hold the record button to let the red flags turn and reveal their traits. Three flags are given to each individual. Once the traits on the flags are revealed, the user can stop recording and post it directly on the app.

Alternatively, one can also get the filter easily if a video appears on their "For You" page where someone has already used it. In that case, the filter used in the video will appear above the caption on the left-hand side of the screen. Clicking on it will take the user straight to the camera, where the filter will already be applied. They can then record the video and stop recording once it's done.

Kylie Jenner participates in the viral TikTok trend

The red flags filter has gained more traction after Kylie Jenner used it more than once in a row. Her first three traits were that she does not tip, picks her nose, and sleeps with her socks on. She responded to the habits by saying that sometimes she does that.

It seemed that the youngest Jenner did not get enough of the fun, so she used the filter again and got different traits, including that she oversleeps, to which Kylie gave a firm nod. The next trait was her knack for sweets, and the third one was no profile picture.

But Kylie did not stop after the second time either. She was determined to get all three traits correct. In her third attempt, the results stated that she does not like music, she wears low-rise jeans, and she is a litterer.

She made one more attempt where the red flags noted that she is self-centered, bites her nails, and is high maintenance. The 25-year-old agreed to the last one and giggled.

The term “red flags” gets thrown around quite a lot in dating. And almost everyone exhibits certain personality traits that others consider the said flag. This viral TikTok trend, however, does not project any extremely negative or toxic quality, which can be a concerning red flag. The trend is merely for the sake of entertainment and lighthearted fun.

