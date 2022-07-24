"Centaur from Narnia": Hilarious Julia Fox low-rise pants memes trend as her fashion choice goes viral

Julia Fox grabbed the internet's attention with her ultra low rise pants, worn on Friday, July 22.

The actress was spotted with Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, who wore a strapless, yellow ruffled dress. Both actresses took pictures and videos outside the popular New York restaurant named NoHo.

The ladies were accompanied by drag queen CT Hedden and model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

However, Fox's pants triumphed over all the others and became the talk of the town after pictures of the group started to surface on social media. A Twitter user compared Fox's outfit to the centaurs from Narnia. They posted:

Julia Fox's low-rise pants sparked immense internet chatter

Fox wore a pair of flared black leather pants with patchwork stitching that dipped into a "V" shape on the fronts, making it dangerously low waist.

She paired the trousers with a black bikini top made in a similar fabric to her bottoms and accessorized her outfit with pointy black boots, a small black purse and retro sunglasses. The outfit looked like a matrix version of the Y2K fashion trend.

However, Twitter users did not seem to be loving the look. Numerous users compared the actress' outfit to centaurs, with one even going the distance to edit one of Julia Fox's pictures and add a horse's rear to the model in the image.

Chris @PhilaTTP internet baby @kirkpate julia fox has unlocked an all new level of low rise julia fox has unlocked an all new level of low rise https://t.co/KfFfMFs9Z4 Julia Fox looking like she is about to charge and yell “For Narnia!” twitter.com/kirkpate/statu… Julia Fox looking like she is about to charge and yell “For Narnia!” twitter.com/kirkpate/statu…

Centaurs were not the only creature Fox was compared to in her distinguished outfit. Users also drew similarities to another mythical creature called fawns. They compared her to the hormone monsters from Netflix's Big Mouth, among other characters.

Breonnnn 🌻✨🌙 @brecutts99 julia fox and christine quinn very much radiate the same vibe julia fox and christine quinn very much radiate the same vibe https://t.co/2fuB1Gcopw

Isaac Marquez @HomieHotDog Man Julia Fox used to be so bad, now she walking around looking like these mf’s from Skyrim Man Julia Fox used to be so bad, now she walking around looking like these mf’s from Skyrim https://t.co/xeKl31RsHO

Some users also compared the celebrity to Neeble from the Men In Black franchise.

One user said they could only see Spider from School of Rock every time they looked at Julia Fox's outfit.

Others just shared their discomfort at seeing the outfit with funny memes and wondered how the pants stayed up the entire time without slipping off.

matt @mattxiv i wish i was as confident about anything as julia fox is about those pants staying up i wish i was as confident about anything as julia fox is about those pants staying up https://t.co/RFiZEqWRp0

Julia Fox is known for her iconic outfits and eccentric fashion sense

The 32-year-old came into the limelight after she was linked to Rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) at the beginning of 2022 after the pair were spotted spending time together on New Year's Eve in Miami.

During that time, an insider told media outlets that the two were "having fun" during the "casual" outing, adding that Ye "wanted to get to know" the Uncut Gems actress.

The two soon began dating, making their first public appearance on the red carpet of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2022. They wore matching denim outfits.

The actress was slammed with clout chasing accusations, and Kim Kardashian fans slammed her for allegedly copying Kim's old looks.

However, their partnership did not last long and ended sometime in February 2022. A representative for the actress put out a statement saying:

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Later in an interview, Julia Fox shared that her relationship with the Heartless singer was the "best thing" to happen to her, and it "brought a spark" back into her life. She also said her style underwent "transformation" while dating the musician.

She added:

"After meeting him, a couple of days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life."

The model has since been turning heads for her outfit ever since. She recently stunned her followers by wearing a bikini set while grocery shopping. The actress wore knee-high boots and an oversized denim jacket to complete the look.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far