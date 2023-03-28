"What's the symbol for idiot?": Grimes and Elon Musk's daughter's new name sparks hilarious reactions online

Canadian musician Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes has changed her and Elon Musk’s daughter’s name from Exa to a symbol, prompting hilarious reactions from netizens.

On March 24, the singer shared a photo of her daughter in a red outfit, next to which she posted her own mirror selfie wearing red as well.

Elise replied under the first tweet where she revealed the new name for the toddler. But she said that the government won’t officially acknowledge a symbol as her daughter’s name.

Elise wrote:

“She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.”

Initially, her daughter, who is 15-months-old went by the name Exa Dark Sideræl. However, her shortened name has not only baffled the internet as to what exactly the musician named her daughter, but also gained her a lot of criticism for being “pretentious”.

One Instagram user, @frankie_tank sarcastically asked for the symbol for someone who is an idiot.

Netizens react to Grime's decision to change her daughter's name into a symbol (Image via Instagram/@frankie_tank)

Netizens criticize and mock Grimes for choosing an unusual name for her daughter

Grimes and Elon’s daughter was born in December 2021 through surrogacy. Although the two have been relatively private about their daughter, the musician accidentally disclosed the surrogacy in a Vanity Fair profile when the writer heard Exa’s cries in the background.

The singer explained that the single-lettered moniker represents the eternal concept of questions (?) or curiosity. While many asked why she chose such an unusual name for her daughter, some were outright confused about the name being a symbol.

LivewireGV @LivewireGV @Grimezsz @grimesfeed Can you just give your kid a normal name instead of a utterly pretentious one that systematically will get the kid bullied in school? @Grimezsz @grimesfeed Can you just give your kid a normal name instead of a utterly pretentious one that systematically will get the kid bullied in school?

Phony Stark @HeyElonYouSuck @Grimezsz @grimesfeed When your child Googles "how to legally change my name because my parents are mentally ill" @Grimezsz @grimesfeed When your child Googles "how to legally change my name because my parents are mentally ill"

ecokitty @ecokitty @Grimezsz @grimesfeed Good lord. Just give the kid a name she can spell and pronounce. @Grimezsz @grimesfeed Good lord. Just give the kid a name she can spell and pronounce.

☣️FonKiller☢️ @tfonias @Grimezsz Parents taking their mental health issues out on their children @Grimezsz Parents taking their mental health issues out on their children

ChefRV @teachmechef @Grimezsz Amazing how far some "celebrities" will go in a desperate attempt to stay relevant.🤦‍♂️ @Grimezsz Amazing how far some "celebrities" will go in a desperate attempt to stay relevant.🤦‍♂️

In her Vanity Fair interview back in December 2022, Grimes revealed her daughter’s name Exa for the first time. She shared that she and Elon Musk also call their daughter Sailor Mars, taken from the “Sailor Moon” manga series.

The musician further explained that Sideræl was a compromise for her and Elon. She told Devin Gorden, the Vanity Fair reporter:

“I was fighting for Odysseus Musk. A girl named Odysseus is my dream.”

When asked about the meaning of Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, the singer said that Exa was a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, which infers the ability to carry out one quintillion floating-point operations per second.

She continued that Dark represents the unknown, which people fear but is in reality, the absence of photons and also said that dark matter is a beautiful mystery of the universe.

The singer revealed that her daughter does not call her mom, stating:

“I don’t identify with that word.”

Grimes and Elon Musk were previously criticized for naming their son "X"

Grimes and Elon Musk with their son X (Image via Twitter/@elonmusk)

In the past, Claire Elise and Elon Musk have run into trouble with the government regarding the acknowledgment of their son’s name as well. They originally named their son, who is now two years old, X Æ A-12. The name did not comply with California’s naming laws, so they changed it to “Xii”.

The 35-year-old singer began her relationship with Elon Musk in 2018. On May 4, 2020, their son and Elon’s seventh child, X was born. The couple separated for a while in September 2021. In January 2022, Grimes said that they were both very fluid. By March 2022, the couple had broken up again but remained friends.

