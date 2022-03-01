The Guardians of Justice review: Refreshingly unique take on superhero universe by Adi Shankar

The Guardians of Justice, the highly awaited superhero series, was launched this March 1, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The series was created by Adi Shankar, a profound writer, director, and producer and is best known for executive producing the Castlevania series on Netflix.

Since the arrival of the animated superhero series, it has already started to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers and critics. The unique mish-mash animation style, super-fast pace, and intensity of the series have made it even more appealing.

It is safe to say that Adi Shankar's description of the show as a heartfelt love letter to American pop culture from the 90s while throwing challenges at the core idea of what the world of superheroes can be is quite true.

Let's take a closer look at the Netflix series and lay out how it was unveiled.

The review of The Guardians of Justice

The genius of Adi Shankar as the creator of the series

Viewers are bound to have a never-before-seen experience while watching the show, and therein lies the genius of creator Adi Shankar. He has molded the superhero universe so that it seems refreshingly unique and made for the present-day audience.

Unlike other superhero movies and series in The Guardians of Justice, the definitions of moral values, humanity, and principles of the superhero are questioned every step of the way throughout the series. Although essentially a superhero series, it is so much more than that.

From carving traces of 90s nostalgia to mixing different animation styles to presenting a unique storyline with complex and gray superhero characters, Adi Shankar has undoubtedly done a marvelous job with this brand new superhero animated Netflix series.

A dark satire with a jaw-dropping blend of different animation styles

The series "The Guardians of Justice" is indeed a dark satire on the world of superheroes, always presented on the high grounds of morals. The series took a bold turn by rejecting all the conventional ways of treating and projecting a superhero story and making it intriguingly intense and complex.

It is like no other superhero movie or series when it comes to the animation style. It features hybrid live-action, stop-motion, pixel art, and other animation mediums in a thoughtful manner.

The creator revealed that there are eight different 2D animations collectively featured in the show. After watching the entire series, it is pretty evident why it took more than six years of development.

The talented ensemble voice cast made the experience even more compelling

The super-promising ensemble voice cast of the animated series entails Diamond Dallas Page, Sharni Vison, RJ Mitte, Christopher Judge, Hal Ozsan, Jane Seymour, Derek Mears, Denise Richards, Andy Milonakis, and a few others.

Diamond Dallas Page has successfully made the character of the bitter, violent lieutenant of Marvelous Man, Knight Hawk, come alive. His incredible voice work positively adds to the success of the recently launched Netflix series.

Other actors in the series "The Guardians of Justice," especially Sharni Vison as The Speed, the idealistic do-gooder, and RJ Mitte as the Mind Master, have done a phenomenal job in both acting and voice acting. Both actors brought a personal flair to their acting, making it even more captivating.

So, it can be said that this brand new Netflix animated series, The Guardians of Justice, will take the audience on a unique and eye-catching superhero journey.

Don't miss The Guardians of Justice, streaming on the popular streaming service Netflix starting March 1, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar