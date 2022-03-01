When will The Guardians of Justice Season 1 air? Release date, plot and more about Netflix animation

The Guardians of Justice is a highly anticipated superhero show created by Adi Shankar. The series, which has been in development for more than six years, is all set to make its global debut this March, exclusively on Netflix. The first season will reportedly have seven episodes in total.

The series will have a fine blend of animation formats. It will showcase hybrid live-action, stop-motion, pixel art, and several other mediums. Shankar has revealed that the show will have eight different types of 2D animation.

Shankar is an eminent director, producer, writer, and actor who is best known for being the executive producer of the Castlevania series on Netflix. He is currently working on another Netflix animation series titled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

The plot of The Guardians of Justice Season 1

What is the upcoming Netflix series about?

Netflix has described The Guardians of Justice as follows:

“When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.”

Another long synopsis of the upcoming superhero animated series was released in November 2021. The synopsis reads:

“The alien superhero MARVELOUS MAN has kept the earth at peace for 40 years. But when a devastating secret and its tragic consequences throws our world into chaos, it’s up to Marvelous Man’s bitter, violent lieutenant KNIGHT HAWK and idealistic do-gooder THE SPEED to stop nuclear war. A dark satire of the superhero genre, Guardians of Justice mixes live action with traditional animation, claymation, cut out paper animation, and 8-bit video game footage in a kaleidoscope of pop art insanity.” (Via Cannseries)

When will the series be released?

Season 1 of The Guardians of Justice will be released globally on March 1st, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

The ensemble voice cast of the animated series includes Diamond Dallas Page, RJ Mitte, Sharni Vison, Hal Ozsan, Jane Seymour, Christopher Judge, Denise Richards, Andy Milonakis, and Derek Mears.

Adi Shankar has described the show as "an alluring love letter to American pop culture from the 90s" that stretches the notions of what superhero films and series can be.

Luis Pelayo Junquera, Stewart Yost, Kenlon Clark, and Enol Junquera are the other directors involved in the project alongside Shankar.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh