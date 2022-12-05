"Nah it's cause of the shirtless pic": Internet in splits as Elon Musk reveals he wanted to punch Kanye for posting hate symbol

Twitter CEO Elon Musk revealed that he wanted to “punch” Kanye West after the latter posted the Swastika symbol on the social media platform. The rapper has been making headlines in recent days following his anti-Jew tirade. It seems like netizens are displeased with the entrepreneur’s reaction to West’s anti-Semitic opinions.

During a Live Q&A on Saturday, Musk was asked about “Twitter files” which exposed how the platform censored the Hunter Biden laptop controversy ahead of the 2020 election. He was later on urged to address Kanye West’s recent suspension from the social media platform. Speaking about the same, Elon Musk said:

“I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that would definitely inciting me to violence.”

The Tesla-owner also said in the Twitter Live:

“At some point you have to say what is incitement to violence because it is against the law in the US. Posting Swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence.”

Prior to the livestream, the 51-year-old tweeted that he tried his best to stop West from posting hateful rhetoric on the popular social media website and:

“despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

This is not the first time the Yeezy-designer has been removed from Twitter. Two weeks earlier, the disgraced rapper wrote that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” on the platform, which led to his immediate suspension.

Netizens react to Elon Musk’s response to Kanye West’s Twitter dismissal

Although netizens requested for Kanye West to be removed from the social media platform, many were not pleased to hear Musk’s response to the same. Some opined that Musk spearheaded the suspension simply to be in netizens’ favor. Several netizens claimed that they found it ironic that the entrepreneur promoted free speech but was suspending West from practicing the same.

It seems like Musk was not going to win in the court of public opinion either decision he decided to make. A few comments online read:

“I do love Hitler”: Kanye West praises Nazi leader on InfoWars

Prior to getting suspended from Twitter, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian appeared on the InfoWars show hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. In the same, the singer endlessly praised Adolf Hitler. He said during the interview:

“Well I see good things about Hitler, also...this guy invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud that this person did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

The rapper went on to add that he did not like to associate the word “evil” with Nazis. He then added- “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”

