“Decide for yourself”: Matt Taibbi’s viral thread on Elon Musk’s Twitter Files leaves internet divided

American journalist Matt Taibbi sparked online controversy after he released Elon Musk's bombshell "Twitter files" that talked about political censorship on the social media platform.
On December 2, the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, gave access to the 52-year-old journalist to go through a shocking collection of documents that seemingly prove Democratic politicians' control over the social media platform to suppress information.
Taibbi began publishing excerpts of the documents on Twitter on Friday, inviting heavy criticism for doing "PR Work" for rich people.
The documents included information about internal text exchanges between political parties and Twitter employees. Workers were apparently removing tweets showing a naked Hunter Biden in the weeks leading up to Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election campaign.
Additionally, suppression of the report published by The New York Post on evidence acquired from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden was also removed from the social platform by marking it "unsafe" to share.
Twitter reactions to Matt Taibbi's social media thread
After Matt Taibbi posted a long Twitter thread talking about the control of the left's political wing over social media, the Twitterati were left divided. Several users criticized Taibbi's move and called him out for "selling his soul." Others called him a "fraud" and compared him to a snake.
Other users hailed Matt Taibbi's work and praised him for doing real journalism. Users also slammed left incliners for being "jealous."
Matt Taibbi had to agree to certain terms and conditions before going through the documents
As per Fox News, Matt Taibbi published a note for his readers before tweeting the revelatory thread, where he warned them that the material he will upload "is likely to get a lot of attention." He further explained:
"The last 96 hours have been among the most chaotic of my life… There’s a long story I hope to be able to tell soon, but can’t, not quite yet anyway. What I can say is that in exchange for the opportunity to cover a unique and explosive story, I had to agree to certain conditions."
However, he did not reveal what the terms and conditions were.
The emails center around a debate within Twitter about whether it was the correct choice to suppress tweets that promoted a 2020 New York Post story that provided sensitive information on Hunter Biden's laptop.
Before the tweets were posted, Elon Musk wrote that the expose "will be awesome," following the message with a popcorn emoji.
Taibbi claims that Twitter censored posts from former Trump administration employees who were promoting the piece, forcing them to call and criticize the platform. In the meantime, Biden's campaign staff had reported individual tweets to Twitter in an effort to get them blocked.
Elon Musk providing internal documents to Taibbi comes after he urged his followers on Twitter to vote for Republicans. The new CEO also reinstated Donald Trump's account on the social media platform after it was banned following the January 6 Capitol riots.