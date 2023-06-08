Biance Busby fundraiser raises more than $2,900 for TikToker's mom amid mental health struggle 

TikTok user Biance Busby recently took to the video sharing platform to criticize netizens who were taunting her with unflattering pictures of her mother. The internet personality shared that certain followers of her's were sending her images of her mother looking asleep on a bus stop bench and were questioning her as to why she was not taking care of her mother. Since then, Busby has created a fundraiser and revealed that her mom is suffering from mental heath issues.

Biance Busby took to her TikTok account that is under the name of mamab8033 to reveal that her mother has been struggling with mental health issues following the passing of Busby's elder brother who died by suicide in 2013.

Biance Busby revealed that her mother is schizophrenic, suffers from bipolar disorder and "has a lot going on." She went on to add that her mother has not been able to keep jobs due to her mental health struggles that has led to her landing in the streets similar to the picture that has gone viral.

Speaking about how people have taken concerning images of her mother and posted them online, Biance Busby said:

"The whole purpose of this video is I want you all to see how evil people are and how corrupt people are and it's crazy because people be wondering why they going through what they going through but it's the sh*t that you're out here doing. I'd never record or take a picture of someone sitting down at a bus stop and post it on social media and pick at them."

Biance Busby went on to claim that people were using expletives against her mother and it was mostly Black people who were attacking her mother online.

The TikToker went on to share a video of her mother in a better light. The parent could be seen giving her daughter Busby a kiss and looking much healthier.

Meanwhile, Biance Busby has created a fundraiser to ensure that her mother gets the help she needs.

Biance Busby's fundraiser for her mother amasses over $3000

The TikToker created a fundraiser through the Spotfund platform. She wrote in the description:

"My mom has been suffering from mental illness for a long time. After my eldest sibling committed suicide it made my mom even worse. I’m just trying to get my baby, my world, the lady that carried me the help that she needs. Thank you. Help me get my mom off these streets… "

At the time of writing this article, over a 100 people had donated to the fundraiser. Busby had raised $3,021 and counting. She has set a goal to raise $10,000 for her mother.

The highest donation of $200 was made by an anonymous person.

Netizens have flooded the internet with supportive messages and many hoped that her mother gets the help she needs. A few comments online read:

Netizens extend support to the TikTok user (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

For those who wish to financially support Busby's family, they can do so by paying through the "HelpMissBarbaraMamaBsMom" Spotfund.

