Mady Gosselin recently came forward to discuss her reasons for keeping her distance from Collin Gosselin. Previously, Collin Gosselin shared a lot about his childhood during Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s. As part of the conversation, Mady that mentioned she never wanted to talk about this, but due to social media messages, she is willing to share her side of the story.

Mady took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to say that she "did not owe" her allegiance to any person who has threatened her and her entire immediate family. She added that some of the incidents were as recent as last year, 2022.

“Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life,” Gosselin added.

Mady Gosselin also mentioned that "kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values" of her life. She noted that she refuses to compromise those for anyone, including her brother Colin, who "made his opinions very clear in private."

“For me, there is no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech,” she continued.

She also stated that she doesn't want to build any kind of relationship with her brother Collin Gosselin. Mady even went on to say that due to Colin's statements on the documentaries, she has been receiving messages from people on social media who are saying "hurtful words" to her.

It is worth noting that the posts on her Instagram account, where she has more than 140k followers, have all been removed.

Dark Side of the 2000s: Collin Gosselin's comment

The parents of Collin Gosselin, Kate Gosselin, and Jon Gosselin, separated in 2009 after ten years of marriage. The family show, which used to be called Jon & Kate Plus 8, became Kate Plus 8 after the split.

The show had a total of 11 seasons beginning in 2007 and ending in 2017. The former couple had eight children, as the show's name suggests. They include Madelyn Kate Gosselin, Cara Nicole Gosselin, Alexis Faith Gosselin, Hannah Joy Gosselin, Aaden Jonathan Gosselin, Collin Thomas Gosselin, Joel Kevin Gosselin, and Leah Hope Gosselin.

A messy custody battle took place during the couple's divorce proceedings and the family situation only became complicated. In the documentary series, Dark Side of the 2000s, Collin spoke about his childhood and parents.

During Wednesday's episode of the same, Collin Gosselin spoke about his mother Kate Gosselin.

“I was starting to tell my teachers that my mother was — wait, real quick. Can I use the word ‘abusive’ or are they not allowed to use that on air? That’s kind of the reason why she sent me away," he said.

Collin added that he had begun telling people what happened at their house and when Kate learned about it, she had to keep Colin somewhere where he "wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out.”

Kate sent Collin Gosselin who was 12 at the time, to Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute in 2016, after which she mentioned that he has "special needs."

Speaking about his experiences at the institute, Colin said that it was a "really really dark place" and that all he had was himself. He added that he didn't have any support system which was scary to him. He also recalled being confused and lost.

It is worth noting that Kate had previously denied all claims of abuse. According to Buzzfeed news, she spoke to Good Morning America in 2016 and said that she had been investigated several times and that the claims were "always unfounded."

While Mady has clapped back at her brother, their mother is yet to make any statement about the same.

Fans can watch the latest episode of Dark Side of the 2000s, which premiered on Vice TV on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The show is also available on Philo, DirecTV, and Sling TV.