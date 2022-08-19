How did Octomom have 8 babies? Net worth and more explored as TV star shares photos grown up children 

Social media sensation Octomom, whose real name is Nadya Suleman, recently took to her Instagram to wish her youngest eight kids for starting a new school year. The 47-year-old mother became a massive influencer in 2009 after giving birth to octuplets. The entertainer had already given birth to six kids.

In a recent Instagram post, the mother of 14 uploaded an image of her eight youngest children, Jeremiah, Josiah, Makai, Jonah, Nariyah, Noah, Maliyah, and Isaiah. The children were embarking on studying in eighth grade. The mother wrote in an Instagram post:

“Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you ❤️”

The single mom also wrote in a “side note” that her older kids did not want to be uploaded to her Instagram page, where she has amassed over 228k followers. She added:

“I respect their choice, so should you.”

The influencer was referring to her kids Aidan, Joshua, Jonah, Elijah, Calyssa, and Ameerah.

Octomom had her first six children through in vitro fertilization. Cheat Sheet reported that Octomom always wanted to have octuplets. According to Ranker Notes, the mother had 12 fertilized embryos and was fully aware that this would result in her having 12 kids, adding to the six existing children. Doctors claim it was a miracle how she managed to give birth to healthy octuplets.

Following their birth, the physician who performed the procedure, Dr. Michael Kamrava, faced immense backlash and had his license revoked for agreeing to insert 12 embryos into the mother. He defended himself by saying that Nadya Suleman insisted and he was trying to do his best for her.

Net worth of Octomom explored

Nadya “Octomom” Suleman is an American television personality. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $300,000. The California native of Lithuanian and Palestinian descent earned a psychiatric technician license from Mt. San Antonio College. Suleman went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Child Development.

Octomom married Marco Gutierrez in 1996. However, they separated in 2000, and their divorce was finalized in January 2008. The separation occurred after her husband claimed he did not want his wife to undergo IVF.

Since gaining popularity for her decision to have octuplets, she has appeared in interviews alongside Ann Curry, Dr. Phil, and on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She has also appeared in a Cledus T. Judd music video titled Honey.

In 2018, the mother of 14 lived off government assistance money. She also worked part-time to provide for her family.

Since giving birth to over a dozen children, Nadya’s mother, Angela Suleman, expressed that she was unhappy with her daughter’s decision. She told the Associated Press:

“It can’t go on any longer. She’s got six children and no husband. … She doesn’t have any more (frozen embryos), so it’s over now. It has to be.”

The grandmother also revealed that she was asked to take care of the six older children while Nadya was recovering from giving birth to octuplets.

