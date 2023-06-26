"It’s Not Fair"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Amanda for not letting Razvan grow in his career

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 4 aired on TLC this Sunday, June 25, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured another heated conversation between Amanda and Razvan as the latter talked about his upcoming music video where he had to kiss another girl. Razvan politely asked Amanda to feature in his video, but she turned it down.

So, Razvan talked to the music producer about finding another woman, calling it a "test" for Amanda to see if she gets jealous. Amanda heard her name in the phone call multiple times but could not understand the language. She said that it was "uncomfortable" not to know what was being said about her and taunted Razvan for his career.

Amanda knew that Razvan was a social media star and artist who was trying to make it big, but was now doubtful of his career. She told him that his decisions and actions in the video will help her decide their future together, implying that they will break-up if he kisses the other girl.

Razvan said that his last marriage ended because of his wife's jealousy and he was afraid that the same thing was going to happen with his new partner.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Amanda for trying to sabotage her partner's new career and felt that she needed to heal from her own issues and her husband's death.

Fallon @MsB1983 #90DayFiance I Don’t Care For Amanda - Watching Her Interactions With This Man Is Weird…She Needs To Heal First! It’s Not Fair For Razvan #90dayfiancebeforethe90days I Don’t Care For Amanda - Watching Her Interactions With This Man Is Weird…She Needs To Heal First! It’s Not Fair For Razvan #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance https://t.co/n5CC51msyN

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel Amanda is immature

Ever since Amanda arrived in Romania, she has been fighting with Razvan over trivial issues and has complained about almost everything in the country, including the "vampiric" parks. Now, in the upcoming promo, Razvan can be seen crying in the car as he does not want to hurt Amanda, but needs to film the video.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Amanda for not supporting Razvan's career and called her out on her "immature" behavior.

tatiana @nycgirl33



After being a snob, Amanda asks if they are okay? Razvan is crying..After being a snob, Amanda asks if they are okay? #90DayFiance Razvan is crying..After being a snob, Amanda asks if they are okay? #90DayFiance https://t.co/22fYtMIes2

Lewa @LewaKamaria #90dayfiancebeforethe90days I’m surprised Amanda was even married. She seems immature. But it could be nervousness around Razvan. #90DayFiance I’m surprised Amanda was even married. She seems immature. But it could be nervousness around Razvan. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Marlana🌻 @UkraizyCanadian



#90DayFiance

BeforeThe90Days

#BeforeThe90Days Amanda’s constant complaining and criticizing against Razvan and Romania are officially grating on me.🙄 #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days Amanda’s constant complaining and criticizing against Razvan and Romania are officially grating on me.🙄#90DayFiance#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days#BeforeThe90Days

Antonio F Bowens @Antonio_Bowens #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Amanda is working my last damn nerve. She knew what Razvan’s social media was & knew what his job was. He is trying to support himself & follow his dreams. At least he hasn’t been asking her for money. #90DayFiance Amanda is working my last damn nerve. She knew what Razvan’s social media was & knew what his job was. He is trying to support himself & follow his dreams. At least he hasn’t been asking her for money. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Celeste @man41203362 Amanda knew what Razvan did for a living. That’s how she fell for him. Now she wants to change him. Good luck! #90DayFiance Amanda knew what Razvan did for a living. That’s how she fell for him. Now she wants to change him. Good luck! #90DayFiance

Stefanie Pollitt @stefypollitt OMG I absolutely cannot stand Amanda. For someone that has so many issues, she has so many rules. Also, she is trying to sabotage this relationship to ease her guilt. GO Back home Amanda, Razvan can do so much better #90DayFiance Before the 90 Daz OMG I absolutely cannot stand Amanda. For someone that has so many issues, she has so many rules. Also, she is trying to sabotage this relationship to ease her guilt. GO Back home Amanda, Razvan can do so much better #90DayFiance Before the 90 Daz

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #90DayFiance Amanda's attitude is making it really hard for Razvan to allow himself to be a part of her life! #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Amanda's attitude is making it really hard for Razvan to allow himself to be a part of her life! #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance

Amanda lost her husband just a year ago

Amanda was married to her husband Jason for 8 years, before he passed away from ampullary cancer, which is very rare. Just after 4 months, Amanda met Razvan online. She has not yet told her two children that she is dating anyone.

Razvan wants to file a tourist visa so that he can meet the kids, but Amanda feels that it is too quick. She wants to make sure of their relationship before taking the next step forward.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery + and TLC Go.

Poll : 0 votes