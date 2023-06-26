"It’s Not Fair"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Amanda for not letting Razvan grow in his career

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 4 aired on TLC this Sunday, June 25, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured another heated conversation between Amanda and Razvan as the latter talked about his upcoming music video where he had to kiss another girl. Razvan politely asked Amanda to feature in his video, but she turned it down.
So, Razvan talked to the music producer about finding another woman, calling it a "test" for Amanda to see if she gets jealous. Amanda heard her name in the phone call multiple times but could not understand the language. She said that it was "uncomfortable" not to know what was being said about her and taunted Razvan for his career.
Amanda knew that Razvan was a social media star and artist who was trying to make it big, but was now doubtful of his career. She told him that his decisions and actions in the video will help her decide their future together, implying that they will break-up if he kisses the other girl.
Razvan said that his last marriage ended because of his wife's jealousy and he was afraid that the same thing was going to happen with his new partner.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Amanda for trying to sabotage her partner's new career and felt that she needed to heal from her own issues and her husband's death.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel Amanda is immature
Ever since Amanda arrived in Romania, she has been fighting with Razvan over trivial issues and has complained about almost everything in the country, including the "vampiric" parks. Now, in the upcoming promo, Razvan can be seen crying in the car as he does not want to hurt Amanda, but needs to film the video.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Amanda for not supporting Razvan's career and called her out on her "immature" behavior.
Amanda lost her husband just a year ago
Amanda was married to her husband Jason for 8 years, before he passed away from ampullary cancer, which is very rare. Just after 4 months, Amanda met Razvan online. She has not yet told her two children that she is dating anyone.
Razvan wants to file a tourist visa so that he can meet the kids, but Amanda feels that it is too quick. She wants to make sure of their relationship before taking the next step forward.
TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery + and TLC Go.