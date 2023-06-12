What is Ampullary Cancer? 90 Day Fiancé star Amanda Wilhelm opens up about her late husband's death

90 Day Fiancé star Amanda Wilhelm recently received a lot of backlash for moving on from her husband too soon after his death. She was married to her ex-husband Jason for eight years, dating him for four years before that, and has two kids with him. Unfortunately, Jason was diagnosed with stage four terminal Ampullary Cancer after complaining for eight months that something was wrong with his body.

He passed away just ten days after his diagnosis in front of his wife's eyes. According to Mayo Clinic, Ampullary cancer is a very rare cancer formed in the digestive system’s ampulla of Vater. This area is located between the bile duct and the pancreatic duct. This form of cancer can also spread into other parts of the digestive system like small intestine and liver.

Some of the symptoms of this cancer include fever, bleeding from the rectum, nausea, vomiting, and weight loss. The exact cause of the cancer is unknown. If detected early, doctors can save the patient by doing an “extensive surgery to remove the cancer and a large margin of healthy tissue.”

Jason had been complaining of some issues with his lung for a very long period, but the doctors found nothing in his blood report. It was way too late when he got his correct diagnosis.

90 Day Fiancé star Amanda Wilhelm found another partner just a year after her husband's death

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, cast member Amanda called her husband her best friend and was often seen carrying her husband's ashes in the house. She revealed that she had never even imagined a life without him and that Jason had passed away right before her eyes. After Jason's death on March 19, 2022, Wilhelm met another man on Tik Tok four months later during an online competition, Razvan. She sent him a rose online, and he started flirting with her.

The couple split up multiple times but got back together after every fight. On the recent premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Amanda was seen flying to Romania to meet Razvan for the first time while her kids stayed with her sister.

After facing some serious backlash for moving on too fast, she clarified on her Instagram stories on June 7 that,

"My late husband and I were together for 12 years [and] married eight. He passed away in early 2022 – filming for the show took place end of 2022, early 2023."

She assured everyone that her kids were "perfectly well taken care of" and that their routine was "never interrupted." She added,

"I was never looking to replace their father or even gave them the impression I was romantically involved with someone. Lastly, if my children wanted to carry their father’s ashes around with them for five years, I’d let them."

Amanda never told her kids that she was dating Razvan and clarified that she never did anything to hurt her children. She also said in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, there was no specific amount of time to grieve over someone. Even though she does not want to replace Jason, Amanda hopes that Razvan will stay with her forever so the kids have someone in their life.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery Plus.

Poll : 0 votes