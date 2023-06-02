What is a mommy makeover? DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh dies aged 32

Former cast member of Wild 'N Out Jacky Oh recently passed away at the age of 32. She was D.C. Young Fly's partner and although her cause of death has not been revealed yet, she reportedly died from a cosmetic surgery that went wrong. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the BET Media Group.

The official Instagram page of Wild 'N Out also shared a statement alongside a picture of Oh and wrote that they are saddened by her untimely demise. They stated that she was one of the talented family members whose impact will be missed and remembered forever. They continued:

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Jacky also posted a picture posing with surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah before her "mommy makeover" and she disclosed the same in her caption. She was seen in a disposable medical gown, while Oklah was wearing black scrubs.

Mommy makeover surgery: Benefits, recovery, and more

According to plasticsurgery.com, a mommy makeover is a procedure that attempts to bring changes to the appearance of the places that are impacted due to childbearing. The procedures are personalized for every patient and this includes breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, liposuction, tummy tuck, mini tummy tuck, Brazilian b*tt lift, labiaplasty, and non-surgical procedures.

The procedure is done six weeks following the birth of a baby. But the person undergoing the procedure must wait until the childbearing is over because delivering a child will remove the effects of the procedure.

The process does not help in weight loss and the removal of stretch marks. The process can improve various areas in one surgery, the person will be put under anesthesia. It can be beneficial for those women battling with the changes that come with pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Recovery from the procedure takes time and it is recommended to have someone nearby during the first few weeks following the surgery. The person undergoing the surgery must take off from their work for two weeks and avoid any strenuous activity and exercise for six weeks.

It is also advised to sleep on the back or side with the upper body and feet elevated. The individual will also be sore and swollen for around six weeks after the surgery and recovery can take three months, which will be dependent on the number of procedures and the body's ability to recover.

Jacky Oh was known for her appearances on Wild 'N Out

Jacky Oh was famous for his appearances on Wild 'N Out (Image via msjackyoh/Instagram)

Born on November 3, 1990, Jacky Oh was raised along with her sister. Oh's father is Black and her mother is White and so her ethnicity was African-American. Although details on her schooling are not available, she pursued graduation from the University of California, Berkley.

Oh gained recognition for her appearances in the MTV series, Wild 'N Out. She was also operating a YouTube channel titled mcjackyoh, which featured different kinds of content ranging from her modeling pictures, moments she spent with her family, and acting experience.

Jacky has also pursued her career as an entrepreneur and launched a lip gloss line called J Nova Collection in October 2019. She was also active on Instagram with around 999,000 followers and her posts mostly featured her kids.

Biography Mask states that her net worth was estimated to be around $191,000. Her successful career in the TV industry helped her accumulate a lot of wealth over the years.

Jacky Oh began dating rapper DC Young Fly after meeting him on the set of a TV show. The duo welcomed their first daughter in October 2016, their second daughter was born in August 2020, while their son was born last year.

