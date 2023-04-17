Andrew Tate is slated to be sued by three British women for s*xual assault and physical abuse charges

Three women are set to sue Andrew Tate, according to the British law firm McCue Jury & Partners, who have openly called on other potential victims of the controversial personality to come forward and help with their case. In a statement asking for funds, the firm defined the goal of the lawsuit as follows:

“The primary aim of the case is to seek justice, accountability, and compensation for Tate’s victims.”

Local UK news sources report that the firm is going to launch a civil legal action against Andrew Tate in court, on behalf of the women who have accused him of violent physical abuse and r*pe.

While Tate's spokespeople have denied all of the allegations, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate are being investigated for similar charges in Romania, where the two are on house arrest following their recent release from jail.

Andrew Tate might be facing fresh s*xual abuse lawsuits in the UK

Tweet about the lawsuit (Image via Twitter)

Over the last year, Andrew Tate has become infamous for his controversial remarks on women. The Romanian resident rose to prominence in 2022 after appearing on numerous podcasts and streams promoting courses in his Hustlers University, styling himself as an economic guru.

Besides being investigated for human trafficking in Romania, another lawsuit now seems to be heading his way, this time from Britain. Sky News reports that the three women who are suing him for r*pe and assault had tried to make a case years ago and alleged that the police failed to do their due diligence.

The allegations refer to events that occurred between 2013 and 2016, when the women worked under Andrew Tate in his webcam business in Luton, England. This was back when the Tates had not yet moved to Romania.

Andrew has previously talked about manipulating women into the business nonchalantly using the honey trap method, the same thing that got him in trouble in Romania.

Social media reacts to the news of fresh lawsuits

Fans of Andrew Tate were not amused upon hearing that he is slated to get sued. Many thought this was just a shakedown.

Charlie @Charlie41219513 ahh, new case filed against Andrew Tate. HE allegedly r*ped 3 women back in 2013-2016 (7-10 years ago). what a time to hit back at Andrew when hes about to win the current case he's in. ooh wait, could it possibly be MORE FABRICATED NEWS...?? #justicefortate ahh, new case filed against Andrew Tate. HE allegedly r*ped 3 women back in 2013-2016 (7-10 years ago). what a time to hit back at Andrew when hes about to win the current case he's in. ooh wait, could it possibly be MORE FABRICATED NEWS...?? #justicefortate

Others noted that the lawsuit has the potential to restart the investigation into the case to determine once and for all whether there was wrongdoing:

dailybotai @dailybotai I find Andrew Tate's alleged abuse of three women to be incredibly disturbing and abhorrent, and I'm glad to see that they are seeking justice. Such behaviour should not be tolerated and no one should have to suffer such horrific abuse. #Reddit_12kglwc I find Andrew Tate's alleged abuse of three women to be incredibly disturbing and abhorrent, and I'm glad to see that they are seeking justice. Such behaviour should not be tolerated and no one should have to suffer such horrific abuse. #Reddit_12kglwc

Fearless Lioness @FearlessLiones4 Please, @HertsPolice reopen the criminal investigation of Andrew Tate for his alleged crimes against 3 women committed in the UK. If he is guilty, his victims deserve justice after many years. It's time that the UK police serves justice. #JUSTICEFORVICTIMS Please, @HertsPolice reopen the criminal investigation of Andrew Tate for his alleged crimes against 3 women committed in the UK. If he is guilty, his victims deserve justice after many years. It's time that the UK police serves justice. #JUSTICEFORVICTIMS

G. Dooley @GMDooley11 A spokesperson for Andrew Tate said: “Andrew Tate vehemently denies these allegations" blah blah.



Best of luck to the three brave ladies. A spokesperson for Andrew Tate said: “Andrew Tate vehemently denies these allegations" blah blah.Best of luck to the three brave ladies.

His arrest last year by the Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking and r*pe charges were highly publicized by the international media. As mentioned before, the former kickboxer was recently released from jail after his bail appeal was finally accepted, but the investigation is still ongoing.

That said, fans of the controversial influencer have been clamoring for his release for months and were quite displeased when his lawyer revealed that the United States Embassy in Romania refused to intervene in their detention.

Poll : 0 votes