"So sad"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel bad for Sheila as she mourns her mother's tragic death

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 9, which aired on TLC on Sunday, July 30, showcased a very emotional time for Sheila's family. Just hours after meeting Sheila's new partner, David, her mother tripped and fell down the poorly-nailed stairs in their house. Her body was discovered the next day.

Sheila's house had been in a state of disrepair after being affected by a typhoon and a fire in the same year. Such was the condition that even David understood why she wanted money for house repairs. To add to that, her mother was seen having hearing problems and could not have a proper conversation with David after meeting him.

Following her mother's death, Sheila asked David to go back to his hotel as she would have to stay near the casket for 24 hours due to a Filipino ritual. They spent some days apart and reconnected during her mother's funeral parade, where everyone was very emotional.

David could not understand what was going on, but added:

"I feel so out of place. Sheila has so much to deal with. The last thing I want is to be a burden on her now."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt bad for Sheila as she had gone through so much in the past and now lost her mother in such an unexpected manner.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are happy to see David supporting Sheila in such difficult times

David did not want to leave Sheila and even asked her and her son to join them in his hotel room. She denied the proposition as she had to stay near the casket for 24 hours as per the customs. After the parade, David tried to convince her once again to come with him, but she admitted in a confessional:

"David is really supporting, but I'm worried I cannot give him the love that he expects. I need time to grieve."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days were happy to see David trying to support Sheila in her hard times and hoped that she would recover soon from such a big loss.

AQUARIUS♒️✨(1/30) @mj_sweetgirl130 #90dayfiance This is heartbreaking! My heart hurts for Sheila

Dee Blog @DeeBlog2 #rip #90dayfiance Makes my heart happy to see Davis step up and be exactly the boyfriend Sheila needs during this tragedy. Supportive, yet giving her space. Horrible that her mother died because of their living conditions. #90dayfiance beforethe90days

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90dayFianceBeforethe90days I am hurting for Sheila right now. She has so much going on in her life right now and she is holding it together so well. She is such a strong woman. #90DayFiance

David was shocked to see Sheila's home in the previous episode

David went to Sheila's home for the first time in episode 8 and was shocked to see the conditions she was living in. Their house was built by Sheila's father, but it was burnt and heavily affected by typhoon in the same year. The smell of urine was everywhere, as there was an underground toilet beneath it.

There was no heating and broken wooden pieces were strewn all over. David himself had trouble getting up the stairs as it was almost like a loose ladder.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET.