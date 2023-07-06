What happened at the Hilliard Ohio parade? No criminal charges filed following float accident

In an unfortunate turn of events, a young girl from Hilliard, Ohio, was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle during the Fourth of July parade. The incident took place near the intersection of Main on Tuesday morning around 10:05 am when the girl jumped off a float on the trailer.

Fourth of July is a federal holiday observed in the United States commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is marked by fireworks, parades, barbeques, family reunions, and baseball games.

According to city officials, the seven-year-old was struck by the same vehicle she exited and rushed to nearby Nationwide Children's Hospital as she suffered serious injuries. They added that her injuries were non-life threatening.

Hilliard police chief says it was a "terrible accident" and no criminal charges would be filed

In his statement to 10WBNS, police chief Michael Woods explained that initial investigations revealed that the incident was a "terrible accident" and added:

"We remain in contact with the family and will be keeping them in our thoughts over the coming months of recovery."

Immediately following the accident, the parade was briefly disrupted but soon diverted to a different route.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Jamie Berning, a friend of the family, to support the girl, whose name is Allie. The page described that she has the "purest heart" and added:

"Allie is always smiling and greeting others, passing out compliments and hugs."

The fundraiser has received donations of over $12,000 in less than a day. The page detailed that she has "more than 15 broken bones" and has seen over nine specialists for her injuries.

It added that she was intubated to "control her lungs and her breathing." However, Allie's internal bleeding was stabilized, and she is "alert and responsive."

According to the police, the seven-year-old was a member of the Hilliard Girls Softball Association and was with her teammates at the time. The softball organization teamed up with Hilliard City Schools to provide immediate counseling to all those who witnessed the terrible accident, including Allie's teammates, coaches, and parents.

Several members of a community band were injured after a Canada Day float struck a power line

In a separate incident on Saturday, July 1, 2023, a Canada Day float for the Salmon Festival Parade taking place just near Steveston struck a power line.

The float was carrying the Richmond Community Concert Band at the time of the incident. According to the band's president Gordon Smith, sparks flew as soon as the truck caught the line.

Emergency services were immediately called, however, the people on the float were told to stay in place for their safety until the power was cut off. Several members "sustained injuries" and were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Experts speculate that hot weather during the day caused the power line to sag.

The incident is still under investigation by the Hilliard police. Allie remains in the hospital at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes