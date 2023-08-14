"So skeevy": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 fans Christian in episode 11 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, August 13, 2023. During the latest episode, Cleo confronted Christian with her friend, Jane, about lying to the producers about them being intimate.

While he insisted that he wasn't ashamed of being intimate with Cleo because of her gender identity, he lied and told the producers that they hadn't been physically intimate with each other. This led to a huge blowout between the two and Cleo called him a "manipulator" and a "gaslighter."

Fans slam Christian in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days (Twitter/@Loceim)

Fans took to social media to slam the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 cast member and called him "so skeevy."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Christian after he lies about having s*x with Cleo in season 6 episode 11

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Cleo and her friend Jane, decided to confront Christian about his false statements regarding their relationship. Christian had previously assured Cleo that his view of her trans status did not change in the course of their relationship, which was his first queer relationship. He also told her that her being autistic also wasn't something that he had a "problem" with.

In one of the previous episodes, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 cast member, Christian, noted that he felt awkward being intimate with her, however, they took the leap and got involved physically as well. However, the point of conflict was that when the producers of the TLC show asked Chrisitan about his relationship with Cleo, he lied and told them that they hadn't had s*x yet which led to a big fight.

In the latest episode, Christian was extremely upset that his girlfriend termed him manipulative and said that he gaslit her. In response, the TLC star defensively asked her if she knew him because she had called him a psychopath.

Christian said:

"It's just extremely upsetting that something that I feel is a very small situation that would be remedied with just some communication is really blown out of proportion. I'm not in a relationship with somebody to be anxious all the time, waiting on them to decide whether or not I'm an evil person or here for ulterior motives."

Jane's presence during the conversation further agitated Christian and made him feel like the two were conspiring behind his back and treating him unfairly. However, Cleo noted that Jane needed to be present since she needed emotional support due to her autism.

Christian explained that he only lied because he was unsure if she would be comfortable talking about their personal lives on camera but Cleo reminded him that she already told him that it was something that she was on board with.

Christian wanted to have a private conversation with Cleo but she insisted that Jane be present, which made the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member question the trust his girlfriend had in him and even rethink whether he wanted to be in the relationship.

Ultimately, the anger subsided and Cleo told him that she was trying to see things from his perspective and apologized to him. She ultimately admitted to feeling confused during the confession and added that she was still unsure if he was uncomfortable dating a trans woman.

Fans slam Christian after his and Cleo's fight in Before the 90 Days (Image via Twitter)

Fans took to social media to slam Christian for his behavior towards Cleo and noted that when she watches the episode back, she will realize that Christian is a "loser."

Fans support Cleo after her fight with Christian (Image via Twitter)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will return next week with a brand new episode.