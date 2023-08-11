Cleo’s gender identity sparked speculations amongst the fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days right from the start.

Avid viewers of the show will know that Cleo is the first transgender woman to star on 90 Day Fiancé, representing a significant stride towards inclusivity and representation, as far as the TLC is concerned.

Cleo entered the show in its sixth season and distinguished herself through her candidness about her gender identity. Her unfiltered honesty and willingness to share personal experiences, including her struggles with gender identity and neurodivergence, made her one of the most popular characters in the latest season of 90 Day Fiance. The following article sheds light on everything she has shared so far about her unique gender identity.

Cleo is the first transgender woman to star in 90 Day Fiance

Breaking stereotypes and smashing boundaries, Cleo stands out as the first transgender woman to grace the franchise. Her relationship with Christian takes center stage as her partner has given his best to be a solid source of support. Christian's unwavering support and acceptance of her have served as a testament to their deep bond. Apart from making efforts to deepen their relationship, she has also used the platform to fight for transgender rights.

Cleo spoke about her struggles with gender identity in her first episode, claiming that she always connected with her female peers more:

“At birth I was assigned male. However, I identify as a transgender woman. Growing up, I always related more to my female peers. It was just so hard to look in the mirror or just simply go about my daily life. I remember going to sleep and, like, praying that the next morning I would wake up as a girl,” the TLC personality said. “But at the same time, I was scared that the majority of people in my life would never have accepted me and I felt it was already hard enough because of being autistic and I didn’t want to add anything else to the mix.”

She claimed that while she tried her hardest to fit in as a man towards the start, it never felt “right to her.” Her relationship with Christian also exposed the latter’s struggles as he attempted to support his partner. Of course, she also spoke in detail about her struggles with autism:

“Me being autistic, I’m very introverted and kind of worried that this could cause some friction. I feel (Christian is)] probably the most extroverted person that I’ve ever dated. So that kind of scares me a little bit. In my past relationships, there’s definitely been times where I felt … like I was a burden, because maybe I was getting too anxious or I would refuse to do things, refuse to go out. And that made things hard.”

Needless to say, Cleo has made use of 90 Day Fiance as a platform to amplify her voice. Her advocacy for trans rights and her willingness to engage with her audience on matters of identity makes her influential advocate for people with similar struggles.