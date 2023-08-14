"David is not an ATM": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans divided over Sheila asking her boyfriend for money in season 6

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 13, 2023. During the segment, while in conversation with David, Sheila mentions needing money to renovate her house.

The couple discussed Sheila's mother's passing and the terrible conditions of her house that led to the tragic incident. Through David's translator, she opened up about wanting to fix the staircase but also noted that she didn't have enough money since she didn't have a job.

While she insisted that David help her financially with the repairs, she maintained that she didn't want him to think that she was after his money.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the discussion about the couple's finances and while some noted that David should help her out, others noted that he's not "an ATM machine."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans torn between Sheila and David in season 6 episode 11

In Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, David and Sheila talked about the part David would play in helping his girlfriend out financially to fix up his house.

David, Sheila and David's interpreter go out to discuss the upcoming renovation and Sheila told him that she wanted his help since she didn't have a job. While she didn't want to initially ask for his help, she noted that she could never afford to make the necessary renovations by herself to ensure a safe environment for her son and father.

Sheila asked the interpreter to ask David about how much money he makes and noted that she believed that he made a lot of money. However, David clarified that he was not a rich person but that he was more than happy to help her because he loves her.

During the chat, David advised that she get a job. After that, thet both met with a contractor who offered them an approximate quote of $100,000 pesos, which roughly translates to $1700.

David said:

"I want to help Sheila, but I had no idea it would cost so much. Sheila and I still need to discuss what life looks like for me in terms of fiances. We need to talk about the reality of my situation."

David later revealed that he is not rich and cannot pay for the whole thing. He noted that he works two jobs and that it's still hard for him to sustain a comfortable life.

David told her that while he could not help her out completely, he offered to meet her halfway and transfer her some funds that would help her find a job.

"My situation here in the Philippines is so difficult. I had a job before the pandemic but it's very hard for me to find work right now. I feel embarrassed, but I don't have anyone in my family that can help me financially."

Sheila further noted that she didn't want David to think that she was using him for money. She added that she was worried about their future ever since she realized that he "doesn't have the money" to support her in general.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.