"So toxic" - 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans divided by Jasmine and Gino's discussion about children

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 20, 2023. During the segments, Jasmine and Gino return from their fantasy weekend and were really happy with how the weekend away helped strengthen their relationship.

However, a conversation about having children put a dark cloud over their newly improved intimacy, as Jasmine revealed that she's no longer confident that they should have children together. Gino was upset about it as he claimed that the reality star was previously on board with them having children together.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the discussion related to having children in the future, saying they had mixed feelings about the same. While some called the couple toxic and slammed Jasmine by calling her an "emotional abuser," others noted that she was being realistic about their future together.

Expand Tweet

Should 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Jasmine and Gino have children? Discussion leaves fans divided

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, fans saw Jasmine and Gino shift gears from their previously peaceful attitude into an intense one as they discussed having children.

While the episode started out great for the couple, it soon took a turn when the topic of children came up. In the beginning, Jasmine told the cameras that their s*xual life was struggling before the trip, but that the weekend changed things for them.

Gino added that their relationship outside the bedroom has a "great impact" on their intimacy and noted that he feels that it would only get better in the future. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 couple later went for a walk, where they talked about their weekend together.

It was on this walk that Gino made a joke about Jasmine possibly being pregnant since she was "kinda looking" like she was, therefore prompting the conversation about children.

Gino told the cameras that he previously told his girlfriend about wanting to have children, even though Jasmine already has two sons. He also admitted that having children is "really important" to him.

"We have spoken before about having a child of our own. I thought Jasmine was ready when I first met her, but she was taking birth control pills because she wanted us to be on good common ground before we have kids," he said.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member added that he believed that the two were ready to have a child together, but Jasmine felt differently. She told him that she wasn't on the same page. While she liked the idea of having another child, she wanted him to consider how real parenthood is.

She called parenthood a beautiful experience but admitted to it not being easy. She also told him that if they didn't have a strong enough relationship to begin with, a child would make things worse and add pressure on their relationship.

The cast member was confused and upset about the situation as he believed that they both wanted to be parents. He was further upset that Jasmine had not told him about changing her mind. She noted that she was afraid that he would leave her if she had.

Fans took to social media to react to the discussion. Many praised Jasmine for being realistic.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others slammed the Before the 90 Days cast member for not being honest with Gino since the beginning.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.