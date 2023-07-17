"Can't feel bad anymore": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Tyray for not accepting that he has been catfished

Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired on TLC on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode once again featured Tyray trying to find the real Carmella. He had been chatting with her for four years but it was later revealed by the production team that Carmella was not real and that he was being catfished by a man named Christian.

However, he didn't believe it and wasn't even satisfied when his sister showed him pictures of Carmella on an escort service. So, he hired a private investigator, Louis, who told him that the PayPal account under Carmella's f*tish page wasn't the same as the one given to him by the person operating the Snapchat account. This only implied that Tyray had been talking to someone else the entire time.

Initially, Tyray seemed to get the hint Tyray and said that none of it seemed to line up.

"None of this lines up with, you know, the Carmella I fell in love with, you know, this wasn't her," he said.

However, he then told the PI that he felt that Carmella and Christian were working side-by-side to scam him. He also told his mother that he will go to Barbados to talk to the person he has been chatting with as he/she also loves him.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Tyray for being delusional and still not accepting that he was catfished by someone using Carmella's pictures, who had no regard for his feelings. They said that they wanted him to give up as t had gone too far, with one person even saying:

Seriously Tyray, I cant feel bad anymore. Youre past denial into having delusions. Bro just stop, this has gone too far. Give it up. This is just sad now

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans ask Tyray not to go to Barbados

Tyray's brother and sister had no idea what was going on in his life and were shocked to see that he still wanted to go to Barbados after being catfished. Tyray's mom felt bad for her "bubbly and happy" son and commented that she hoped he could heal and get over the whole thing.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans asked him not to go to Brabados to find someone who is probably not even real. While some said that he needed to stop, others wondered why he couldn't see that he was being catfished.



Tyray, you need to STOP!



Why would you go to Barbados? Tyray, you need to STOP!





Tyray, Tyray, Tyray.... Stop it! At this point I don't know what proof you want to see. You were being played. Production, your sister & now a PI have confirmed that info for you.







I've given up on Tyray. Dude, she has never spoken to you. Does not know you. You don't exist to Carmella, Tyray! Anyone can take photos of anybody and send them to others. What's so difficult for him to understand?

I don't understand how Tyray is gonna be on the entire season. Bruh you got had by a Nigerian scammer….move on.

At this point Tyray is being delusional AF. Nev could handled this within an hour. Like we're dragging it at this point! Just giving this lady free promo.

I thought Lauren Boebert was the dumbest person in the US until Tyray showed up on

Tyray has already been to Barbados once

Tyray once flew to Barbados to meet Carmella but she ghosted him at the time. He reconnected with her after a month when she gave the excuse that she had Covid-19 at the time. Tyray's mother asked him why he even started to talk to her after the whole incident and advised him not to go to Barbados.

However, it doesn't look like he will take the advice and might do his best to track down the person pretending to be Carmella in the unknown country.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.