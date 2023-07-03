"Knock some sense into Tyray"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think Tyray is delusional over his "relationship"

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days returned on TLC this Sunday, July 2, at 8 pm ET with a brand new episode. The episode once again featured Tyray holding onto the hope that his online girlfriend of four years, Carmella, is real, even though the producers have already told him that he was being catfished by a man named Christian.

Tyray has been struggling to accept that he was being catfished, as he just sent $100 monthly to Carmella, which according to him, wasn't a lot. After Tyray's sister showed him an escort page with Carmella' pictures, he still did not believe that someone was using the pictures and videos from the website and felt that her pimp was the one who had lied about being the catfisher, when Carmella did really exist.

Tyray was angry at Carmella for lying about her occupation and also for lying about living in Barbados, when she was just 30 minutes away. His sister was very concerned for him and said that he was too much in denial. She did not know how to handle the situation and asked him to call the service, hoping that it could give Tyray the closure he needed.

No one picked up the phone from the escort site, but when Tyray googled the number, he found another service with Carmella's pictures on them. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Tyray for still believing that Carmella was the one chatting with him and asked someone to "knock some sense into" him.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Tyray for missing out on all the red flags

Tyray has presented his friends and sibling with mutiple theories to prove that Carmella was really chatting with him. He felt that someone might have hacked Carmella's account or she could have been released from prison, after which her husband took her phone and lied about being a catfisher.

After seeing Carmella on an escort site, he still did not lose hope and just commented on her different occupation. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Tyray for missing out on all the red flags about Carmella and felt that he was being "delusional."

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR There's no HER Tyray. There's a man who's your girlfriend, and there's an escort who's not even remotely involved #90DayFiance There's no HER Tyray. There's a man who's your girlfriend, and there's an escort who's not even remotely involved #90DayFiance

Cyrus Wayne @cy_thagreat Not making a joke but Tyray clearly does not love himself yet. That’s why he’s missing literally all of the red flags #90DayFiance Not making a joke but Tyray clearly does not love himself yet. That’s why he’s missing literally all of the red flags #90DayFiance https://t.co/Z364YSzqWJ

Sharon Godbolt @SharonGodbolt #90DayFiance

Tyray says he's confused, I don't see how it's crystal clear to everyone else his friend has so much patience with him Tyray says he's confused, I don't see how it's crystal clear to everyone elsehis friend has so much patience with him #90DayFianceTyray says he's confused, I don't see how it's crystal clear to everyone else 😂😂 his friend has so much patience with him https://t.co/pEzgDus9F3

Angela's Front Butt @charred_s



#90DayFiance Ok, Tyray is a little delusional isn't he? They found the real girl in the pics that the catfish was using... and he thinks he was actually talking to her instead of the catfish?? I'm confused. Ok, Tyray is a little delusional isn't he? They found the real girl in the pics that the catfish was using... and he thinks he was actually talking to her instead of the catfish?? I'm confused. #90DayFiance

TheyCallMeCraig @Craig_725 I think I’m done with Tyray. He’s delusional about this. He claims he’s watched Catfish before?!?! #90dayfiance #90dayfiance beforethe90days I think I’m done with Tyray. He’s delusional about this. He claims he’s watched Catfish before?!?! #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Antonio F Bowens @Antonio_Bowens #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Tyray, the person whose photos that were stolen lives down the street. The person you were talking to was a man named Christian. You need to accept it and move on with your life. You are coming across as delusional. #90DayFiance Tyray, the person whose photos that were stolen lives down the street. The person you were talking to was a man named Christian. You need to accept it and move on with your life. You are coming across as delusional. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Madamhill26 ♏ @madamhill26

#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days At first I felt bad for Tyray but now I'm so over him. At first I felt bad for Tyray but now I'm so over him. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days https://t.co/xm2rAHRbhy

Petty Pablo @electricsoul123 TLC needs to go ahead and get Tyray counseling. Something is really wrong with him. #90DayFiance TLC needs to go ahead and get Tyray counseling. Something is really wrong with him. #90DayFiance https://t.co/NC6ZDQIAQF

Tyray even traveled to Barbados once

Tyray once went to Barbados to meet Carmella, but had to return home when she suddenly ghosted him. Carmella contacted him three days later, saying that she got Covid so could not travel to meet him.

At the time, Tyray was concerned that Carmella might leave him and thus did not say anything and continued their relationship even after such a big red flag.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

