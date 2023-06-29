"Your brother in his 30's was DMing a 13-year-old": Allegations against Colleen Ballinger's brother, Trent surface amid grooming scandal

Hours after American comedian Colleen Ballinger rubbished the grooming allegations raised against her, a Twitter thread highlighting her brother Trent fostering an inappropriate relationship with a minor surfaced online. On June 28, the 36-year-old star took to her YouTube channel to share a 10-minute video where she denied grooming allegations in a song played on a ukelele.

The allegations against Colleen Ballinger, known for her sketch Miranda Sings, first came to the limelight in April 2020 when YouTuber Adam McIntyre shared a 25-minute video claiming that the comedian had an inappropriate friendship with him when he was just 13.

In a report published by HuffPost UK on June 24, several former fans of Ballinger's comedy sketch came forward and alleged that she "groomed" them.

However, Colleen Ballinger denied the allegations, stating, "Some people are saying things about me that just aren’t true" and labeled the claims as "lies" and "toxic gossip." She then sang:

“The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats / I’m not a groomer, just a loser / who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans / and I’m not a predator even a lot of you think so / because five years ago I made a fart joke.”

However, soon after she addressed allegations against herself, netizens began pointing out the time when her brother Trent, also faced similar accusations. A user wrote:

Screenshot of a Twitter user pointing out Colleen Ballinger's brother, Trent, and allegations against him.

Colleen Ballinger's brother, Trent, allegedly had an inappropriate friendship with a minor

On June 8, a Twitter user named @mxoliverl posted a thread where they shared alleged screenshots of the messages between Trent, who was in his 30s, and them when they were 13-14 years old.

As per the Twitter user, they now use they/he pronouns but previously used she/her.

In the first screenshot, Trent said to the Twitter user, Ollie, not to share their conversations with anybody and everything they talk about should only remain between the two of them. He also said his "family" told him not to talk to people under the age of 18.

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl i wish i would have known how wrong it was at the time i wish i would have known how wrong it was at the time https://t.co/M6khUREGTx

Trent then appeared very concerned when Ollie said they thought they were bisexual and suggested them not to label themselves this soon since they were only 13 at the time. Colleen Ballinger's brother also guilted Ollie over the possibility of them "fading away" from him after they grow up.

In another instance, Trent invited Ollie to visit him in California to which they refused. Colleen Ballinger's brother also asked Ollie their age. When they replied, "14," Trent said, "four more years to go."

Ollie also pointed out that Trent used to keep their pictures in his camera roll and sent the photos to them, nicknaming them "peapod."

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl he was always sending pics of me, to me. especially this pic. he was always sending pics of me, to me. especially this pic. https://t.co/6OOUEQD9xL

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl to think of those pics being in his camera roll now... to think of those pics being in his camera roll now... https://t.co/2AalR3xkfz

In one of the messages, Trent allegedly said that Ollie looked like his last girlfriend, and also seemed upset when they were going off to sleep or wanted a break from the social media platform.

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl oh, and let's not forget the time he told me i looked like his ex girlfriend. because that's normal to tell to a 13 year old oh, and let's not forget the time he told me i looked like his ex girlfriend. because that's normal to tell to a 13 year old https://t.co/MvCbebIecx

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl if i wanted to take a break from twitter, he wasn't having it if i wanted to take a break from twitter, he wasn't having it https://t.co/kW4hPUEVc3

Ollie said that they would be scared if they accidentally tweeted after wishing Trent good night because then he would think they were lying. Trent never wanted them to go to sleep.

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl i'd also be scared every night i'd accidentally forget not to tweet after i told him goodnight because if he saw me on twitter, he'd feel like i had lied to him. it was very stressful i'd also be scared every night i'd accidentally forget not to tweet after i told him goodnight because if he saw me on twitter, he'd feel like i had lied to him. it was very stressful

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl he never wanted me to go to sleep he never wanted me to go to sleep https://t.co/M8HmA4MVn0

Colleen Ballinger's brother kept calling Ollie "pretty" and "cute" and even asked them to send him a "special video."

He seemed to have acknowledged video-chatting with Colleen's young admirers in the past and told the Twitter user that he stopped because his parents warned him that it may get him in trouble.

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl he was referring to video chatting he was referring to video chatting https://t.co/9NedAR1sTF

Some of the alleged screenshots again pointed out that Trent was concerned about Ollie's sexuality and even asked if they ever wanted kids at any point of their life.

oliver🌿(ollie) @mxoliverl he always seemed really concerned about my sexuality-- i feel like this isn't the best example but i think i already posted other screenshots he always seemed really concerned about my sexuality-- i feel like this isn't the best example but i think i already posted other screenshots https://t.co/KZI0PbToH4

As proof that the alleged messages are not doctored, Ollie posted a video proof of the text messages between the duo.

As of writing, neither Colleen Ballinger nor Trent has addressed the allegations posed by Ollie.

