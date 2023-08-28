"FREE yourself" - 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 fans urge Cleo to leave Christian as he invites a stranger over

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 returned with a brand new episode this week. In Sunday's segment of the show, one couple started on a good note as Christian brought a gift for her girlfriend and even told her that he loved her.

However, later in the segment, Christian met another American woman at a bar and invited her back to Cleo's place to spend Thanksgiving. Although it was Cleo's house, he invited the woman without Cleo's knowledge or consent.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to Christian's behavior in the episode and urged Cleo to leave him. One user, @ProfessLCH, wrote:

"FREE yourself, Cleo"

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Christian for inviting a stranger to Cleo's home in season 6

In the Sunday, August 27 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, Cleo and Christian were at odds once again. The episode started on a positive note as the two went shopping and Christian bought her a necklace and even told her that he loved her.

He told her that he wanted to give her something physical that would represent his love for her. Cleo, who was taken aback by the gift, asked him if he confessed his feelings for her:

"Yeah, yeah I did. I want to keep working on us. I want you to know I'm serious."

However, the tide soon turned when the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member went out for the night and met another American. He and the stranger bonded, and Christian later told Cleo about him extending an invitation to the woman.

Cleo wasn't very happy with being left out of that decision and told him that it was weird. She added that it usually takes her years to invite someone over to her house. Christian responded that he just thought that an American might be interested in having a Thanksgiving celebration.

"Socializing can be very draining for autistic people, so I prefer not to socialize in unknown environments. Christian kind of knows that about me, and I'm feeling disappointed and frustrated that he's not making an effort to understand my needs or where I'm coming from."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days recalled other instances where Christian opened up to her about talking to other women. Cleo noted that she was starting to see a pattern in his behavior and called it strange. She added that his intentions may be friendly, but she felt that he was constantly seeking out "intentional validation" from other women.

Noting that this was something Cleo had previously addressed with Christian, fans took to social media to chime in with their opinions. They sided with Cleo and slammed Christian on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will return next week with a brand new episode on Sunday on TLC.