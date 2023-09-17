90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 16 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will air its finale episode on September 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The drama is expected to reach its peak in the upcoming finale, with each couple trying to navigate through different situations in the wake of recent developments. From major disagreements to shocking revelations — this latest installment promises to be an entertaining watch.

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 16, combined with the preview clips released so far, provides fans with a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode.

The synopsis of the same reads:

"A major disagreement threatens Statler and Dempsey's relationship; Riley gets shocking news; Nicola proposes; Razvan is not sure his relationship with Amanda can be fixed; Cleo worries about Christian's commitment; Jasmine's visa interview goes awry."

What to expect from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 finale?

The tantalizing first look at the finale left fans on the edge of their seats. The preview clips, which dropped strategically on social media, have set the stage for what promises to be an explosive finale. The upcoming conclusion of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will be an emotional rollercoaster ride as couples face intricate challenges and brace for unexpected twists in their compelling love stories.

The baby dilemma

Dempsey and Statler find themselves at a crossroads during a romantic getaway. The topic of having children and starting a family becomes a major point of contention, leading both of them to pack their bags. However, their deep love for each other leaves them questioning their impulsive decision, making for a dramatic and emotional showdown.

Visa woes

Jasmine and Gino face a devastating setback when Jasmine's visa interview takes an unexpected turn. Her emotional breakdown after the interview leaves Gino in shock and searching for answers. As their future together hangs in the balance, viewers are in for a finale full of suspense and shock.

Amanda tries to rekindle romance

Amanda and Razvan address their recent disagreements as Amanda prepares to leave Romania. She makes a heartfelt attempt to rekindle the romance in the relationship with thoughtful gestures and gifts. While the couple seems to be on the path to reconciliation, Razvan's inner conflict adds a layer of uncertainty, creating a poignant and heartfelt moment.

Looming trust issues and a leap of faith

Christian and Cleo grapple with trust issues that have plagued their relationship. They reflect on their journey together with Christian's impending return to America. Trust remains a formidable challenge, and viewers can expect the duo to have a candid and emotional conversation about their future.

As the finale unfolds, the captivating drama of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 promises intense emotions, heartfelt discussions, and pivotal decisions. The couples, each facing their unique set of hurdles, must make choices that will shape the course of their relationships.

In a world where love transcends borders, viewers can look forward to witnessing the continuation of these compelling love stories and the challenges that come with them.

Streaming details for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

The air time for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 finale for different time zones is as follows:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12 am, Monday, September 18

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Sunday, September 17

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Sunday, September 17

Pacific Time (PT): 6 pm, Sunday, September 17

Mountain Time (MT): 5 pm, Sunday, September 17

Alaska Time (AT): 4 pm, Sunday, September 17

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Sunday, September 17

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 1 am, Monday, September 18

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 am, Monday, September 18

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:30 am, Monday, September 18

Korean Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 9 am, Monday, September 18

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 finale is all set to feature heaps of drama. The episode will be available to watch on TLC and viewers can also stream it on Paramount+.