90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 15 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will release its penultimate episode on September 10. With the show coming to a close, relationships are being tested, and dark clouds of impending decisions loom overhead. Last week, the couples navigated through rough waters, with family meetings, breakups, and a proposal.

Episode 15, which is now set to hit TLC on September 10, at 8 pm ET, promises to be a memorable watch. Sneak peeks hint at several crucial developments that could alter the course of most couples' relationships.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Razvan's mum shares concerns about his relationship; Dempsey learns Statler doesn't want kids; Violet stops Riley from saying the L-word; Jasmine surprises Gino; David and Sheila share a sad goodbye; Cleo wonders about being exclusive with Christian."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: A quick recap of episode 14

In the last episode, the audience saw the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' couples share some wholesome and heart-wrenching moments.

A long-awaited proposal finally took shape when David traveled to the Philippines and asked Sheila for her hand in marriage. He popped the question as they sipped wine, seated at a well-decorated table. This made her feel like a "queen," and without hesitation, she said, "yes."

Amanda, on the other hand, met Razvan's parents, who spoke condescendingly about his ex-wife. They also showed resistance and dislike for Amanda.

Jasmine and Gino called it quits in the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode. This didn't shock the audience at all, since fans were rallying behind Gino to get away from Jasmine and her toxic behavior.

In the previous episode, Statler surprised Dempsey with a royal stay in a castle, but they soon got into a tiff because they didn't possess the same values and expectations for their future.

Violet and Riley went through their fair share of ups and downs, with the latest being their private investigator debacle. Violet was visibly irked by Riley's actions for the majority of the season, and it seems like the pattern will continue should they choose to get married.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: What to expect from episode 15

The preview of the next 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode shows Sheila and David breaking the news of their engagement to Sheila's father and her son, Jhonreil. She worries her son might not be on board with moving and makes it clear in a confessional that he will always be her number one priority. She mentions that if he wants to continue to stay in the Philippines, she will have to stay with him.

Jhonreil gives the couple his seal of approval and agrees to move to America with his mother. He admits to initially having doubts about David, which disappeared with this engagement.

In the preview clip of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Razvan's mother has some reservations about his relationship and discusses them with him at length. Amanda initially went into the family meeting hoping to reconcile, but instead, she could be leaving with more confusion and a rockier relationship.

The upcoming episode will also see Jasmine pull out a trump card, that could potentially change everything. In a conversation with Jasmine, Gino is extremely concerned that their long-standing issues may be something they'll never be able to get past. Jasmine breaks down and tries her hardest to keep Gino.

She surprises him by running off and returning with the ring that she had "accidentally" lost. Then, sniffling through tears, she asks him to marry her. His decision will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

In the sneak peek, Cleo still struggles with Christian's bond with other women and is uncomfortable. This could send the couple into a spiral as she reconsiders making things official with Christian.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Statler and Dempsey explore the subject of starting a family and having children in detail. While she's all for kids, Dempsey is shocked to discover that her partner is not on the same page.

In the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode, the cracks in Violet and Riley's partnership become increasingly visible, and she even stops him from saying the L-word.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: When and where to watch episode 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will return in all its dramatic glory with episode 15. It will soon be available to watch on TLC, and fans can also stream it on Paramount+.

Here's when to watch the upcoming episode based on different time zones:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12 am, Monday, September 11

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Sunday, September 10

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Sunday, September 10

Pacific Time (PT): 6 pm, Sunday, September 10

Mountain Time (MT): 5 pm, Sunday, September 10

Alaska Time (AT): 4 pm, Sunday, September 10

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Sunday, September 10

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 1 am, Monday, September 11

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 am, Monday, September 11

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:30 am, Monday, September 11

Korean Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 9 am, Monday, September 11

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is nearing its end, and the couples couldn't be farther from having it all figured out. The quest for love continues on September 10, 2023, and fans are excited to see what fate has in store for their favorite duos.