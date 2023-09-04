“Both are insufferable”- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 fans react to Gino and Jasmine’s breakup

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired its latest episode on September 3, 2023. Betrayal, heartbreak, and reconciliation were evidently the themes of the day, with some couples resolving their issues and one even ending things for good. With their partners' stays outside the USA coming to an end, major decisions had to be made.

After a blowup between Jasmine and Gino in the previous episode, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days audience was convinced they wouldn't stay together for long. And they didn't. They were not the best-received couple owing to the red flags that revealed themselves as the season went on.

After another explosive quarrel, Jasmine broke things off with Gino in the latest episode. Fans took to the internet to express their disdain for them. One user, @brileighh11, said on X (formerly known as Twitter)

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days - Fans feel relieved after Jasmine and Gino's split

Jasmine and Gino found themselves in a toxic relationship during their time on the Panama Islands. They never grew to become fan favorites and were slammed by netizens several times during their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

Gino visited Jasmine in the Panama Islands while her visa procedure was on, one that would allow her to travel to the United States. In the earlier episodes, Jasmine had been asking Gino to sponsor her rent for the time she spent waiting for her K-1 visa. Jasmine also asked him for money on other occasions through the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season.

They had a showdown in the previous episode, which surrounded the payment for the apartment but escalated quickly. Gino said Jasmine was acting like a "spoiled brat." She took offense to this and made a hurtful comment where she claimed she cheated on Gino with her ex-boyfriend Dane and even had their intimate moments recorded.

During this feud, Jasmine felt like Gino was prioritizing his family over her and not making her the "most important person" in his life. After more back and forth, Jasmine stormed out.

In episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Gino followed her out after taking some time to breathe. He said in a confessional that this was just her personality and hoped she didn't mean what she said. He believed that not making up with Jasmine could be something he would "regret."

In an attempt at reconciliation, another heated argument ensued. Jasmine defended herself, telling Gino she hadn't cheated and only said that because she was hurt. She felt like Gino was not prioritizing her needs.

Gino made it clear to her that he sees her as just as much of an important part of his life as he sees his family. Jasmine didn't budge from her point of view, disregarding Gino's emotions. She broke up with him right before he was to return to the USA.

She also told him she felt underappreciated and that he didn't truly love her. Jasmine didn't feel confident in uprooting her life in Panama and moving to the United States with the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star.

"I don't feel love. I don't feel appreciated... All you do is complain about me and compare me to your family, just to let me know and throw it in my face that they are more important than me," Jasmine said

Gino failed to reassure her that she was equally important to him, and Jasmine chose to call things off for good. She claimed this was the best decision for both of them.

"I want you to go, and I want you to leave me alone. I'm breaking up with you," Jasmine told Gino.

Disheartened, 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Gino accepted their fate and left to plan his trip back home. Fans had had enough of this relationship and let their brutally honest feelings out on social media. Many even came through to show Gino support.

What the future holds for this couple is uncertain, but what is certain is that 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days will return with episode 15 on September 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on TLC.