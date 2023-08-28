90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 13: Recap and more details explored

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days documents the determined efforts of eight couples who are trying to secure their K-1 visas to meet their partners. With the season well underway, the pairs hope to not only have the chance to physically unite with one another but also to tie the knot hopefully. However, the couples are not with their complications as the season brings peak reality TV romance, betrayal, and guaranteed entertainment.

The couples in the limelight this time around were Amanda and Razvan, Gino and Jasmine, Riley and Violet, Christian and Cleo, Tyray and Carmella, David and Shiela, Meisha and Nicola, and Statler and Dempsey. Fans find themselves heavily invested in the love lives of these couples as they serve them drama of epic proportions.

As 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' latest episode turned the heat all the way up with shocking revelations and unfortunate realizations, here's are some of the highlights of the installment.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Was episode 13 an unlucky one?

Jasmine confesses to cheating on Gino

This pairing has had fiery showdowns all through the season, and in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine threw a massive curveball Gino's way. In the midst of their biggest dispute yet, Jasmine told Gino she would go back to be intimate with her ex. However, Gino retaliated, which made her even more furious. He said:

"Go back to him!"

Jasmine went on to poke him further by confessing that she cheated on him with her ex, Dane, and claimed to have also filmed the two getting intimate amonth before.

The argument initially stemmed from Jasmine's lack of trust that Gino could provide her with financial stability. She was "sick" of waiting for her K-1 visa. She wanted to leave Panama and join Gino in the USA, so she expected him to cover her costs throughout the process.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star then became angry when Gino told her she was being "a little spoiled." Jasmine returned to continue the argument, but said to the confessional cam that she'd had enough of Gino.

"I don't want to see Gino. I don't even want to be breathing the same oxygen."

David scopes out a ring for Sheila

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' David went on a hunt for the perfect ring so that he could propose to Sheila. He planned to go down on one knee while they would be out on a romantic rendezvous, with a beautiful resort as their backdrop. He confessed to have fallen head-over-heels for her, especially appreciating her relationship with her family and son.

"She makes my heart flutter."

Never more sure about the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, David was unsure about the timing of his proposal. Sheila was grieving the recent death of her mother, which unexpectedly occurred a few days into filming.

David understood the sensitivity of the situation and was seen reconsidering when he should ask her to marry him. In a confessional, he shared:

"Maybe right now is not the right time to propse to her... But if I put it off, I don't know when I'll get another chance."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David is also deaf and grew increasingly frustrated with Sheila's lack of will to learn the sign language during their romantic getaway. Regardless, this resort could potentially be the venue where they start forever together, if David proposes.

Riley thinks of hiring a PI to track Violet

Violet only had a few days left on her visa before she would be required to return hto Vietnam. Expectedly, this put the couple under pressure. Their relationship wasn't smooth, and Violet wasn't impressed with Riley's bickering.

During a stroll, Riley chose to taste a durian for the first time. However, he was disgusted by it and didn't hold back on expressing his dislike. This incident, among one of the many, made Violet believe Riley takes the joy out of things. Violet shared:

"[Riley] always destroys our good moments."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days pair also discussed Riley's past romances, which included an ex cheating on him, making him believe he was losing his mind. Violet reassured him that it won't always be the case.

She also apologized for texting Riley's father early on, which had angered the latter. The couple's conversation revealed that Riley had thought of hiring a private investigator to do a background check on Violet. Although he came clean, this made Violet lose her trust on him, leaving the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple with painful realizations. The duo even entertained the possibility that they might not be fit for each other and could potentially split up.

Speaking to the confessional cam, Violet said:

"I have given Riley so many opportunities, but today when I learned about this secret, I feel like my relationship with him cannot develop any further."

Nicola kept Meisha a secret for six years

The Israeli national Meisha built her relationship with Nicola online before the filming of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They had a strong relationship, which seemed stable to viewers.

However, a rather awkward family gathering at Nicola's house presented the couple with a new challenge. Meisha is divorced and has kids, which Nicola's family was unaware of. They weren't even aware of her existence. She discovered that Nicola had kept their relationship a secret for the past six years.

Meisha felt like Nicola was ashamed of her and did not want to introduce her to his family since he had delayed the meeting for a while. But his family welcomed her with open arms, which led Meisha to question their relationship and feel like Nicola had disrespected her by keeping it under wraps.

"It kind of begs the question: Nicola, is it you that has a problem with me? And if Nicola cannot accept me, for who I am, how can we get married?"

However, Nicola still intends on proposing to Meisha.

Christian gets an uninvited guest to Cleo's Thanksgiving dinner

This 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple's relationship status is now in question. Christian started the episode by gifting Cleo a necklace, which represented his "love" for her in a physical form. He used the 'L' word for the first time in the context of their relationship, leaving Cleo stunned. He also reassured her that he's taking things seriously.

However, things quickly took a for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days duo. Christian arrived at Cleo's Thanksgiving dinner with a woman he met while partying, and he did this without Cleo's consent.

Since he knew interacting with strangers made her uncomfortable because of her autism, Cleo was disappointed in him, but Christian went on to justify his decision by saying:

"I just figured an American out and about might be interested in coming to a Thanksgiving."

This wasn't the first time Cleo had seen Christian flirting with other women and was disappointed in him. As such, where their relationship currently stands is unclear.

Amanda and Razvan break up and make up

Amanda and Razvan's relationship took a turn for the worse in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Following one of their biggest quarrels to date, Amanda mentioned that she no longer believes Razvan is the man for her.

"...last night was the worst night of my life. I never argue with no one in my life like this, and that was really hurtful to me."

Meanwhile, her comments really upset Razvan, making him want to end the relationship. Amanda, who lost her ex-husband, Jason, to cancer a few months before they started dating, was afraid to let Razvan win because she didn't want to lose him.

During the argument, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Amanda spoke condescendingly of Razvan's career choices. She didn't think he'd be able to financially provide for the family. She even went on to compare him to Jason, saying:

"After Jason, I wanted you to be the right person."

The following morning, Amanda realized she was being unfair to Razvan and tried to mend things. Although he was hesitant at first, he forgave her.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will return with a new episode on TLC on September 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET.