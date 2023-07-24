"RUN!!!!!!": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans want Meisha to leave Nicola

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 8 aired on TLC this Sunday, July 23, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased a very awkward conversation between Meisha and Nicola as the latter refused to tell his parents and family members about their seven-year-long relationship. She was also concerned that she could not even bring forward her true feelings in front of Nicola, without being called "emotional."

Nicola, on his part, complained to his best friend Wasim about Meisha throwing her clothes in the room in front of her. He also refused to tell his parents the truth, despite Wasim forcing him to do so.

Meisha cried about the same but Nicola did not hug her, instead accused her of being too emotional.

He started to point out how he never complained about the long hours of make-up and the scattered clothes. Meisha pointed out that she had never attacked his character but Nicole started to compare himself with "Jesus hung on a cross" as he observed people with humility, just like the god's son.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were shocked by Nicola's attitude and behavior towards Meisha and asked her to leave him.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think Nicola does not know how to be in a relationship

Nicola is a 46-year-old virgin who has little to no experience when it comes to romantic relationships. Now, he has been in an online relationship with Meisha for seven years, and the latter was expecting some affection but Nicola has absolutely no idea on how to treat her.

She complained that she cannot always tell him what to do, like hug her when she is crying.

Nicola refused to talk to her about the same and instead went to shower.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel that Nicola will never learn how to be in a relationship and asked Meisha to leave him.

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR #BeforeThe90Days Nicola you're rapidly losing points when you trash Meisha in front of your friends #90DayFiance

Starcasm @starcasm #BeforeThe90days I really don't understand how Meisha has been talking to Nicola for YEARS and had no idea what he's like? It's not like he's capable of deceiving anyone by being any different. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #90DayFiance

J Stan @BackstanAja Meisha, you couldn’t tell over the phone that Nicola didn’t like you. You thought you were going to be adored and he couldn’t care less about your feelings. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance Beforethe90days

Celeste @man41203362 Meisha is doing her checklist. Religious-check. Affectionate? attentive? empathetic? -NO. Great in bed-WILL NEVER KNOW. Pack it up girl and leave. #90DayFiance

Nicola refuses to tell his family about Meisha

Meisha was very upset when she came to Israel as Nicola had not told his family about her arrival. Nicola's older brother did not even know that she existed and Nicola tried to calm her down by saying that they can meet them even after getting married, which she refused.

Since then, he has been running away from the same and even complained to her best friend that she had been "begging" him to introduce her to the family. Meisha felt that it was very dismissive and insulting, that he was not even excited to hang out with her.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.