No Holds Barred: Tiffany Haddish talks about her controversial lawsuit, miscarriages, relationship with Common, and more

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, which was made public on July 20, 2023, Tiffany Haddish bared out her heart. Aside from getting candid about her health issues and other struggles, Haddish also expressed her side of the relationship between her and Common. In the exclusive, the Girl's Trip actress said that the breakup wasn't mutual.

Moreover, she revealed that she has had eight miscarriages in her life. The 43-year-old actress elaborated on the miscarriages, saying that her uterus is "shaped like a heart." While the interview was insightful as she shared her side of the story that was earlier not known to the public, she also talked about the now-dropped lawsuit against her and Aries Spears, which was filed on August 20, 2022.

Tiffany Haddish's tell-all interview brings to light many incidents from her life that was earlier not known to the public

Haddish briefly speaks about her health and views on adoption

Tiffany Haddish at the Tiffany & Co. event celebrating the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark in New York City. (Photo via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On July 20, 2023, The Washington Post published an article on their interview with actress Tiffany Haddish. The Night School star has always been upfront and real about her life and opinions. In the interview, Haddish revealed she had endured eight miscarriages in her life. Saying how her uterus is shaped like a heart, she mentions how the organ is incapable of holding the fetus.

"I've got a uterus shaped like a heart, it just won't keep anything in."

Haddish further expressed that she hasn't been this vulnerable in the past because she didn't want people asking:

"Are you okay? Are you all right? Like a wounded animal."

The stand-up comedian said that she would rather just be in a cave by herself and lick her wounds.

In a separate segment, she also disclosed that her OB/GYN had diagnosed her with endometriosis. In this condition, tissues are formed on the inner lining of the uterus, causing discomfort and pain during menstruation. She called it a "revelation" as she had experienced the pain since her teenage years but had never been diagnosed with it, nor had she publicized the condition. However, now she thinks talking about the same will help others.

Despite her medical condition, the Haunted Mansion actress said that she was still on the fence about adoption, though she was leaning toward it. However, her doubts majorly remained unaddressed because her schedule has been barring her from revisiting some parenting classes she had taken the year before.

Tiffany Haddish talks about her breakup with Common

Courtney Arlesia @CourtneyArlesia 🥴 Tiffany Haddish said that her relationship with Common was the most fun and healthiest relationship that she has had. YET, he called and broke up with her over the phone saying: “I think this relationship has run its course”. I think some red flags were looked over

Later in the interview, Tiffany Haddish was asked about how her and Lonnie Rashid Lynn, aka Common, broke up. The stand-up comedian referred to their time together as "the healthiest and the funnest relationship" she's ever had.

She continued by saying the split "wasn't mutual" and that Common had broken up with her via phone call. Haddish further recalled that the American rapper said something on the lines that the relationship had "run it's course," to which she replied with:

"Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?"

However, Tiffany Haddish hopes that she will find the right partner someday.

"I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"

As for her earlier commitments, Haddish's first and only marriage was with William Stewart from 2008 to 2013.

Tiffany Haddish's future projects as she briefly mentions about the controversial lawsuit against Aries Spears

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



“We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us." pic.twitter.com/fBbZz6Y4Q8 The Jane Doe who filed the lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears has asked the judge to dismiss the case“We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us." tmz.com/2022/09/20/tif…

Last year, Jane Doe had filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for allegedly exploiting her and her brother "in s*xually charged video skits when they were children." However, the lawsuit was later dropped by the Jane Doe. Haddish has since expressed her remorse about the case in an Instagram post. She said:

"Clearly while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all, and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it."

She also mentioned that she regrets being involved in the project.

While not much was elaborated on, referring to the lawsuit, The Washington Post article commented that despite a year that brought a "TMZ nightmare over a lurid, bizarre lawsuit," Tiffany is as busy as ever.

Nana @nanaosei_owusu @That_Otting It’s basically a who did it series so if you like murder mysteries and comedy. You’re going to love Afterparty. And it has Tiffany Haddish and she’s just amazing in this show

The American stand-up comedian has many projects aligned for her, including another season of Afterparty and Haunted Mansion by Disney. The actress also has a Broadway play she’s working on with Whoopi Goldberg. The play is based on Tiffany’s 2017 memoir The Last Black Unicorn.

In addition, Tiffany Haddish has been recording an album with her friend and rapper Snoop Dogg. Finally, Haddish said that she’s raising $25 million to help construct a healthy food market for the Crenshaw neighborhood in Los Angeles. The project is part of a bigger complex she's helping build in the same area.