What is the Curry song controversy? Here's why Norazo's 2010 track is offensive to South Asians

From ATEEZ to SEVENTEEN and STAYC, many K-pop idols have been embroiled in the Curry song controversy. Released in 2010 by Korean musical duo Norazo, the track became an instant super-hit in South Korea. However, since then, the song has been heavily criticized by South Asians and people of South Asian origin for its lyrics, music video, and dance moves portraying a stereotypical image of an ethnicity.

Curry became somewhat of a cultural phenomenon in Korea, and idols have often sung, danced, and performed it despite pushback from fans around the world. This article thus examines the history of the song, why South Asians (especially Indians) are so offended by a decade-old track, and the K-pop idols confronted for singing it.

The Curry song controversy: Appropriation of South Asian culture, idols being called out, and stereotyping within K-pop

Norazo is known to produce offbeat and absurdist songs with names such as Shower, Wild Horse, and Woman Person. However, many people who saw the music video for Curry thought that the duo (made up of Jo Bin and Lee Hyuk, the latter of whom was replaced by Jo Won Heum in 2017) pushed the envelope a bit too far.

With one of the singers and background dancers having brown face, dressed in attire seemingly representing traditional Indian clothing, and a choreography that practically no South Asian person will identify as positive representation, it was no surprise that the Curry song controversy blew up as much as it did.

The many 'desi' stereotypes that Norazo's song perpetuates

From the beginning, the song starts off with Arabic music that is used by many to depict South Asian, or Indian culture specifically. The lyrics that follow are a hodge-podge of hackneyed approximations of India (and South Asia), as sung by Norazo.

"It’s yellow, spicy/ and although does not smell nice, TAJ MAHAL/ Add onions and potatoes/ but not beef, NAMASTE"*

After characterizing the food item as something that "does not smell nice," there is a random reference to India's most famous monument that neither fits into the rhyme scheme nor the music. A confusing and random "Namaste" ends the first stanza, but the words that caused the Curry song controversy are in the chorus.

"SHANTI SHANTI Curry, It’s Curry (JOA)/ It’s so good, ah real good (JOA)/ SHANTI SHANTI Yoga Fire (JOA)/ I love hot curry!"*

Many Indian Hindus end their prayers with a "Shanti, Shanti, Shanti," which is meant to signify peace to the gods, the world, and the soul (self). The odd usage of the phrase and "yoga" just because they were known to represent South Asian culture has outraged many netizens.

However, just the lyrics would not cause the Curry song controversy to reach the proportions that it did. The accompanying visuals of head bobbing and hand gestures that parodied Indian (and South Asian) dance forms, using makeup to make the singers' skin look dusky, and usage of typical images on music shows (including one with goddesses) in the background, made it worse.

OH MY GIRL, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, and other K-pop idols who were criticized for singing Curry

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL has been spotted singing the song on multiple occasion, but during their fan meeting in 2016, they danced a choreographed version of it that relied on the mocking moves that Norazo were criticized for. In 2020, the Dolphin group's Hyojung sang the Norazo track on a karaoke segment on Amazing Saturday with some of the original choreography.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo became involved in the Curry song controversy when he sang a few seconds during an improvised GOING SEVENTEEN episode in 2020. Fans immediately demanded a reply from both Pledis Entertainment (their agency) and Norazo, the creator of the song. There was no reply from the company about this, or the time when Vernon and DK hummed the song in a behind-the-scenes vlog while munching on Indian food.

However, Norazo's Jo Bin gave a detailed apology about the Curry song controversy, acknowledging that he was wrong to hold stereotypical perceptions of Indian and South Asian culture and that he would ensure to not do so in the future. He also spoke about younger idols singing the song, adding that they should not suffer because of their ignorance.

🌹ᴮᴱRee🌹 @TheRiseofBTS7 I never thought such a day would come. Now I hope this song gets deleted from the history of SK. Also I wish k fans would stop defending ts saying the song isnt harmful. We havent received any apology for 'Gayathri+ Finally Norazo's Jobin posted an apology for the Curry songI never thought such a day would come. Now I hope this song gets deleted from the history of SK. Also I wish k fans would stop defending ts saying the song isnt harmful. We havent received any apology for 'Gayathri+ Finally Norazo's Jobin posted an apology for the Curry song😤 I never thought such a day would come. Now I hope this song gets deleted from the history of SK. Also I wish k fans would stop defending ts saying the song isnt harmful. We havent received any apology for 'Gayathri+ https://t.co/YIBx5tdnaJ

During a mission game at KCON Japan in April 2023, STAYC's Sumin and Sieun sang the contentious song with the choreography and were called out by netizens for their insenstivity. More recently, in June, fourth-generation K-pop boy group ATEEZ got enmeshed in the Curry song controversy when San and Yunho were spotted singing the song in a radio show, while Seonghwa used it as an answer in a variety show.

KQ Entertainment, the Wonderland group's agency, and MBC issued official apologies for the song being used by them. However, many fans were not satisfied with this as they wanted the idols to own up to their actions themselves.

Cultural appropriation as a part of the K-pop industry

DoubleStandards @DoubleS10960167 Kpop Cultural Appropriation Thread since people only call out the groups they don’t like. Try to find ur favs ! Kpop Cultural Appropriation Thread since people only call out the groups they don’t like. Try to find ur favs ! ❤️ https://t.co/TZoasOmT3r

Unfortunately, the Curry song controversy is not the only instance of the Korean music industry stereotyping and misappropriating cultures. From wearing bindis and using Hindu gods as backdrops to wearing cornrows and braids in their hair, many K-pop musicians have used the very elements that many cultures are mocked for and discriminated against.

With the incredible reach of the industry, ignorance cannot be an excuse to continue profiting off of cultures without knowledge of how stereotypes harm the communities in a broader sense. There have been positive changes seen in the last few years, such as when the Norazo member sincerely expressed regret for Curry song controversy and admitted that he was wrong.

ronnie 🥹🧩 renjun loading magazine @rnjnchin We need kpop companies to hold a forum/seminar and educate their idols about colorism, racism, and cultural appropriation. They cant keep profiting off the global community while pretending like they only cater to a certain demographic. We need kpop companies to hold a forum/seminar and educate their idols about colorism, racism, and cultural appropriation. They cant keep profiting off the global community while pretending like they only cater to a certain demographic.

Fans of K-pop must also be aware of the stereotyping that is rampant within the industry and call out idols instead of blindly supporting them despite wrongdoing. Moreover, companies must be held responsible for the appropriation of different cultures because a song, stylistic choice, or choreography has to go through multiple layers of permission before it is released.

