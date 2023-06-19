“Toxic narcissistic demon”: TikToker Amdalosa’s airport wheelchair video leaves netizens flabbergasted

An airport wheelchair video shared by a TikToker went viral online, leaving netizens in shock. The video was first uploaded by the Facebook page Masum The Motivator on June 15, where it gained more than 2.5 million views. The clip was reposted on TikTok by @amdalosa on June 17 and started going viral on other social media platforms as well.

Plenty of airport video of people seen throwing tantrums, acting entitled, and insulting other people have been quite popular. Similarly, this video has sparked outrage for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, which spans over five minutes, the woman started talking down to airport staff, but her attitude only kept getting worse. She threw insults at other airport staff using expletives, raised her voice, and told them that they will lose their jobs.

The video was shared on Twitter by Human Nature, an account that shares similar viral videos capturing crazy events worldwide. One user commented on the tweet and called the woman in the video a "toxic narcissistic demon."

The woman tells the staff that she is going to sue the company

The woman in the video was filming the clip herself using the rear camera, so her face was not seen. It starts with her waiting for a wheelchair to help her through the airport. An airport staff was seen bringing the wheelchair, and the woman thanked god for it. However, she then sits on the chair and rudely commands the staff to get her to her gate and not to hold her up. She used expletives and said:

“Move your a*s.”

The attendant proceeded to push the wheelchair, but the woman kept talking down to him. The responses of the attendant is muffled, but it was quite clear that the passenger was being rude to him. She got up from the wheelchair while arguing with the staff, then sat back again.

A few seconds later, the attendant asked her for her boarding pass, but it only made the situation worse. The woman yelled:

“Don’t give me a headache. I’m already going to sue this company for treating me like that.”

Another staff member then told her that she needs to go to checkpoint 3 and was met with more rudeness. She even told the staff to speak in English even though they already were. The woman even predicted that her video will go viral, which it did, but she probably did not want the negative reaction it got.

—MR. HOPELESS ROMANTIC— @clapbackcam @Human101Nature he has the patience of a saint because i don’t think i would’ve been able to take being talked that way and bite my tongue. @Human101Nature he has the patience of a saint because i don’t think i would’ve been able to take being talked that way and bite my tongue.

Many viewers said that the airport attendant who was pushing the wheelchair with the woman sitting on it deserved an award for keeping calm and not lashing out at the woman for her rude behavior. Some also said that no job is worth this kind of abuse. Moreover, they called the woman horrible for treating the staff with such a hostile attitude.

Netizens react to viral airport wheelchair video, condeming the woman's actions

Viewers were shocked by how rude the woman in the video was. Although it is unclear when and where the incident took place and the identity of the woman also remains unknown, internet sleuths have started digging up for clues to uncover the woman from the video. They wanted to get hold of the woman's social media id to expose her publicly and blast her for being this rude and offensive to the staff members.

Human Nature @Human101Nature Woman Snaps in the Airport after they refuse to transport her in a Wheelchair... Woman Snaps in the Airport after they refuse to transport her in a Wheelchair... https://t.co/G4NuWWCg3X

I P Freely @annoyinglibys @Human101Nature I would have just walked away from her and left her sitting there @Human101Nature I would have just walked away from her and left her sitting there

tai80103 @tai80103 @Human101Nature This is a sad, pathetic, and sorry human being who needs to insult the airport employee to have her way @Human101Nature This is a sad, pathetic, and sorry human being who needs to insult the airport employee to have her way

Fartinaskillet @Fartinaskillett @Human101Nature Why does the airport bring out the worst in everyone @Human101Nature Why does the airport bring out the worst in everyone

AngryChair ✝️🇺🇸🍿 @AngryChair10

Right off the top of the nearest escalator.

She'd be looking like the general Lee jumping over a barn in Hazzard county. @Human101Nature I would have followed her demands and pushed as hard as I could to get running as fast as I can to get her to her destination quickly.Right off the top of the nearest escalator.She'd be looking like the general Lee jumping over a barn in Hazzard county. @Human101Nature I would have followed her demands and pushed as hard as I could to get running as fast as I can to get her to her destination quickly.Right off the top of the nearest escalator.She'd be looking like the general Lee jumping over a barn in Hazzard county.

showtimer87 @showtimer87 @Human101Nature She is very rude, I stop watching it geez @Human101Nature She is very rude, I stop watching it geez

As of this writing, there has been no further updates on the identity or whereabouts of the woman in the TikTok video.

