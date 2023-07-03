"Has nothing to offer"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans don't want Meisha and Nicola to date

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 6 episode 5, titled Suspect, aired on TLC on Sunday, July 2. The episode featured a very intense conversation between Meisha and Nicola as the latter confessed that his family did not know about Meisha's arrival in Israel. Nicola tried to downplay it by saying that his family's opinion did not matter, but Meisha was clearly frustrated with him.

She felt that Nicola was hiding her from his family as she was not a virgin and had two kids from a previous marriage. Meisha slammed Nicola for not even telling his brother about her, but the latter tried to gaslight her by saying:

"Show me in the Bible where it says, “Go tell your brother. That you need to tell him I’m getting married.”"

Nicola also started to laugh at Meisha for always concentrating on his brother and family. Meisha was triggered by this and asked him to think seriously about the matter. Later on, she once again tried to have the same conversation with him, but he interrupted her in the middle and asked her to eat something.

He joked about putting huge signs for her, but Meisha felt that he was embarrassed of her past. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans slammed Nicola for his behavior and felt that Meisha could easily find another "religious" man.

C @simplyChels1 #90dayfiancebeforethe90days I don’t understand what Meisha is doing with *Nicola?? He’s has nothing to offer, nothing. She can’t find a “religious” guy at home. #90DayFiance I don’t understand what Meisha is doing with *Nicola?? He’s has nothing to offer, nothing. She can’t find a “religious” guy at home. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans slam Nicola for gaslighting Meisha by bringing up the Bible

Nicola told Meisha not to speak nonsense and asked her to stop talking, saying that she looked cute when she was quiet. Meisha, on the other hand, did not like that Nicola was ashamed and embarrassed of her past.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans slammed Nicole for weaponising the Bible in his argument and asked Meisha to date someone else.

Housewives 👑 @eurogirl230



"Tell me in the bible where it says I have to take out the trash."



#90dayfiance

beforethe90days BigEdsNeck_ @eds_neck



EXCUUUSE ME??? Boy, BYE.

#90DayFiance “Show me in the Bible where it says I have to tell people you exist!”EXCUUUSE ME??? Boy, BYE. #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days “Show me in the Bible where it says I have to tell people you exist!”EXCUUUSE ME??? Boy, BYE.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days https://t.co/MgqQ2V0mEo Nicola is gonna weaponize the bible for every argument they have."Tell me in the bible where it says I have to take out the trash." #90dayfiance beforethe90days twitter.com/eds_neck/statu… Nicola is gonna weaponize the bible for every argument they have."Tell me in the bible where it says I have to take out the trash." #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days twitter.com/eds_neck/statu…

TashaNash @Tasha77789 Nicola guy is all about Jesus and the truth ,yet he's not wanting her to meet the family! Something fishy 🥶🤯 #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance Nicola guy is all about Jesus and the truth ,yet he's not wanting her to meet the family! Something fishy 🥶🤯😁 #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance https://t.co/3epQjYpL9r

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Of course Nicola didn't tell his family about Meisha because he knows it won't go well knowing they're different religions people I just don't see this relationship work especially for a 46-year-old "virgin" #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance Of course Nicola didn't tell his family about Meisha because he knows it won't go well knowing they're different religions people I just don't see this relationship work especially for a 46-year-old "virgin" #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance

Dakota @DakotaB__ Nicola doesn't work nor has he ever been in a relationship. What does Miesha see in him?!? #90DayFiance Nicola doesn't work nor has he ever been in a relationship. What does Miesha see in him?!? #90DayFiance https://t.co/3QD4uNEyXB

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead



Not Nicola gaslighting Meisha with the bible “Show me in the Bible…”Not Nicola gaslighting Meisha with the bible #90DayFiance “Show me in the Bible…” Not Nicola gaslighting Meisha with the bible #90DayFiance https://t.co/Gi7P1YnbrE

Lovelysmile51 @Sabrina30787864 I just cant see Meisha and Nicola working out #90DayFiance I just cant see Meisha and Nicola working out #90DayFiance https://t.co/acAoOw9ohJ

Housewives 👑 @eurogirl230



#90dayfiance

beforethe90days Meisha do NOT let this man live in your house with your daughters. He will 100000% judge them and it will be a nightmare for everyone. #90dayfiance beforethe90days Meisha do NOT let this man live in your house with your daughters. He will 100000% judge them and it will be a nightmare for everyone. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey



I mean she is way out of his league. The fact he is acting weird about telling people is so odd to me. #90dayfianceBeforeThe90days Could it possibly be Nicola is embarrassed of Meisha?I mean she is way out of his league. The fact he is acting weird about telling people is so odd to me. #90DayFiance Could it possibly be Nicola is embarrassed of Meisha? I mean she is way out of his league. The fact he is acting weird about telling people is so odd to me. #90DayFiance #90dayfianceBeforeThe90days

Nicola and Meisha are both very religious people

Both Nicola and Meisha are a part of the Roman Catholic church.

Meisha used to be a journalist and a party girl before she had a spiritual awakening, and thereafter turned to prayers. Since then, she has been serving the church by helping people grieve.

She met Nicola online and the two have been talking for the past seven years. They want to take their relationship forward, but it is unknown why Nicola is trying to hide Meisha from his family.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go after the television broadcast.

