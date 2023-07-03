"Has nothing to offer"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans don't want Meisha and Nicola to date

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 6 episode 5, titled Suspect, aired on TLC on Sunday, July 2. The episode featured a very intense conversation between Meisha and Nicola as the latter confessed that his family did not know about Meisha's arrival in Israel. Nicola tried to downplay it by saying that his family's opinion did not matter, but Meisha was clearly frustrated with him.
She felt that Nicola was hiding her from his family as she was not a virgin and had two kids from a previous marriage. Meisha slammed Nicola for not even telling his brother about her, but the latter tried to gaslight her by saying:
"Show me in the Bible where it says, “Go tell your brother. That you need to tell him I’m getting married.”"
Nicola also started to laugh at Meisha for always concentrating on his brother and family. Meisha was triggered by this and asked him to think seriously about the matter. Later on, she once again tried to have the same conversation with him, but he interrupted her in the middle and asked her to eat something.
He joked about putting huge signs for her, but Meisha felt that he was embarrassed of her past. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans slammed Nicola for his behavior and felt that Meisha could easily find another "religious" man.
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans slam Nicola for gaslighting Meisha by bringing up the Bible
Nicola told Meisha not to speak nonsense and asked her to stop talking, saying that she looked cute when she was quiet. Meisha, on the other hand, did not like that Nicola was ashamed and embarrassed of her past.
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans slammed Nicole for weaponising the Bible in his argument and asked Meisha to date someone else.
Nicola and Meisha are both very religious people
Both Nicola and Meisha are a part of the Roman Catholic church.
Meisha used to be a journalist and a party girl before she had a spiritual awakening, and thereafter turned to prayers. Since then, she has been serving the church by helping people grieve.
She met Nicola online and the two have been talking for the past seven years. They want to take their relationship forward, but it is unknown why Nicola is trying to hide Meisha from his family.
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go after the television broadcast.