Who is Hotep Jesus? Scott Adams podcast interview leaves internet divided amid Dilbert creator controversy 

Cartoonist Scott Adams recently appeared in a podcast interview with social media personality Hotep Jesus in the wake of his racist controversy that sparked major outrage online.

The Dilbert creator landed in hot waters last week after making some racially questionable comments while discussing a “Is it ok to be White?” poll conducted by Rasmussen Report on his on his Real Coffee with Scott Adams YouTube show.

During the show, he noted that 53 percent of African-Americans agreed with the phrase “It’s OK to be white” and highlighted those who did not agree.

Scott Adams also revealed that he identified as Black because he likes to be “on the winning team,” before saying that he realized “nearly half of that team doesn’t think I’m okay to be white.”

The cartoonist further stated that he was “going to re-identify as white” because he doesn’t “want to be a member of a hate group.” Adams also asked Caucasian individuals to stay away from African-Americans and said:

“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f*** away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed.”

The comments sparked immediate backlash on social media, with many canceling Scott Adams for his controversial opinion. Days later, the cartoonist appeared on Hotep Jesus’ show and discussed several points from his statement.

What is known about Hotep Jesus?

Hotep Jesus is an African-American media personality, performance artist, marketer and author. He was born on October 1, 1980, as Bryan Sharpe in Brooklyn, New York. He adopted his stage name after an alleged heckler asked him if he was “some kind of Hotep Jesus” on Twitter.

The internet personality began his career on Twitter and gained popularity by posting viral tweets. In 2011, 50 Cent’s manager Chris Lighty asked Jesus to work as a marketer for the rapper’s energy drink.

Sharpe claimed that it was during his association with the hip-hop industry that he had a “spiritual awakening.” Shortly after, he also helped with the launch of a coconut water sports drink for NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony.

The marketer also continued to garner online attention and came to be known for his conspiracy theories and debatable views. He claimed that the majority of African-Americans were originally Native Americans, the Atlantic slave trade was a myth, that Carthaginian General Hannibal was a black African and that Rome was previously dependent on America for food, among other theories.

Hotep Jesus eventually became the leader of the Hotep movement and has been associated with the Hotep Nation. In 2019, he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast to share his views on African-American history.

The media personality has also garnered popularity through his YouTube videos and currently has over 81K subscribers on the platform.

What did Scott Adams say during Hotep Jesus podcast interview?

Scott Adams appeared on Hotep Jesus’ podcast interview to discuss a few statements that have landed him in the middle of a major controversy.

He began the conversation by discussing his racial identity, and joked that he identified as an African-American despite being Caucasian to get “the best of both worlds.”

Hotep Jesus @HotepJesus



Do you think the conversation was productive?



→ youtube.com/live/oeFA-n3SM… I spoke to Dilbert (Scott Adams), today.Do you think the conversation was productive?

Shortly after, Adams said that the actual reason behind his identity came from the fact that he spent “tons of time working on things that would benefit the Black community.”

He also revealed that he was left-wing as opposed to theories about him being right-wing and shared that he even volunteered to work for Black Lives Matter (BLM) in the past. Adams also claimed that BLM isn’t legitimate and said that “personally found out there was money grift” involved.

Scott Adams also spoke about Reparation Arguments and said Republicans should work with the African-American community on areas like education so that it can be beneficial for the next generation of African-American kids.

Hotep Jesus @HotepJesus We made the news.



Although, they didn't include any context from our interview. 🤔

The cartoonist also urged everyone to come together to save the next generation. Adams further addressed the purpose behind his controversial statements and did not share the comments for laugh, clout, reputation or financial reasons.

He then acknowledged that Dilbert was being canceled across the country and noted that he was being canceled by media organizations like CNN and TMZ, including the biggest newspaper that carried his work so far.

Adams said he would be surprised to see himself in the business “few days from now.” When Hotep Jesus commented that he felt that Scott Adams had made the remarks because he “wanted to create room for conversation,” the latter replied:

“I discovered that the price of free speech is really high and there are only a few people willing to pay it so I decided to pay it so that I could extend the conversation to something that everybody needs to hear.”

Adams said that he noticed that people were very mad at him “all day long” and eventually began the cancelations. However, he claimed that no one disagreed with his point despite the outrage:

“To the best of my knowledge nobody has disagreed with the point I made and I keep asking if they disagree with the point and they sort of avoid that question”

The artist went on to confirm that he was against any form of discrimination:

“I am opposed to any form of discrimination against individuals. You know not your neighbor, not the person applying for job, you know marry who you want, date who you want, [be] friends with who you want, I have no opinion on that except everybody should be treated as individuals. Period. From a constitutional legal sense everybody has to be treated the same way period.”

When Hotep asked if Scott Adams’ move was "irresponsible," the latter said he only did it “broaden the conversation”:

“There was a purpose to it, if you didn’t know the purpose it would look that way. So anybody who didn’t know why I did it that would be a reasonable interpretation, yes. But if you knew why I did it which is to broaden this conversation because until you can talk honestly about any of the race stuff how can you possibly do anthing?”

Scott Adams then defended his stance by saying that a world that holds the narrative of white people being the “basis of the problem of not only past discrimination, but perpetuating ongoing systemic racism,” it is only fair that people would “want to get away from that.”

He continued:

“So I would broaden the conversation to say it’s not about black people its about woke people too so if you are concerned about woke people taking you down you want to stay away from woke people.”

Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays



The rest of you are in a fake news bubble but I trust you suspected that.



Scott Adams Interview - It's Okay to Be White I'm accepting criticism from anyone who has seen the full context here.The rest of you are in a fake news bubble but I trust you suspected that.

The cartoonist also said that in a world in which “people are learning that white people are bad it doesn’t seem crazy that white people would want to avoid that entire environment.”

As Hotep noted that Adams is the “new hero of white nationalists,” the latter said that he “disavowed them completely for agreeing with me for all the wrong reasons.”

Netizens react to Hotep Jesus’ interview with Scott Adams

Hotep Jesus’ interview with Scott Adams left netizens divided (Image via Hotep Jesus/YouTube)

Scott Adams has continued to make news ever since he came under fire for his comments about African-Americans based on a “is it ok to be white” poll conducted by Rasmussen Report.

Amid the ongoing backlash, the cartoonist appeared in a podcast interview with Hotep Jesus to explain his statement, discuss his stance, and share his reaction to the public cancelation alongside other sensitive topics.

As the interview went viral on social media, it left netizens divided. Social media users also took to Twitter to share their reaction to the interview.

Some acknowledged Scott Adams’s reasoning and explanation:

Russell Hicks @RussellHicksJr Hotep Jesus @HotepJesus We made the news.



Although, they didn’t include any context from our interview. 🤔 We made the news.Although, they didn’t include any context from our interview. 🤔 https://t.co/UXja17yGC9 The interview between Hotep Jesus and Scott Adams expanded the discussion. The mainstream media can't allow that as there is way too much benefit in keeping us divided. twitter.com/HotepJesus/sta… The interview between Hotep Jesus and Scott Adams expanded the discussion. The mainstream media can't allow that as there is way too much benefit in keeping us divided. twitter.com/HotepJesus/sta…

🇺🇸 Jewels 🇺🇸 @jewels4meee @DavidSuissaJJ @ScottAdamsSays Anyone who listens to both sources — Adam’s podcast plus the Hotep Jesus interview — cannot possibly conclude that Scott Adams is any kind of rabid racist. Educate yourself. @DavidSuissaJJ @ScottAdamsSays Anyone who listens to both sources — Adam’s podcast plus the Hotep Jesus interview — cannot possibly conclude that Scott Adams is any kind of rabid racist. Educate yourself.

Russell Hicks @RussellHicksJr @SethAbramson

Labeling someone a racist has become a marker for Liberals who are too lazy to do any research or participate in dialog @ScottAdamsSays Scott Adams self identifies as a black liberal and based on his interview with Hotep Jesus, I'd say he made some pretty insightful and intriguing points.Labeling someone a racist has become a marker for Liberals who are too lazy to do any research or participate in dialog @SethAbramson @ScottAdamsSays Scott Adams self identifies as a black liberal and based on his interview with Hotep Jesus, I'd say he made some pretty insightful and intriguing points. Labeling someone a racist has become a marker for Liberals who are too lazy to do any research or participate in dialog

AustinMaudCambitus @CambitusMaud @HowardKurtz Howie you have jumped to an inaccurate conclusion about Scott Adams as have the mainstream media. Please watch his explanation on YouTube on the Hotep Jesus show. It’s very enlightening. Scott is not a racist on any level. He is a provocateur. @HowardKurtz Howie you have jumped to an inaccurate conclusion about Scott Adams as have the mainstream media. Please watch his explanation on YouTube on the Hotep Jesus show. It’s very enlightening. Scott is not a racist on any level. He is a provocateur.

Strictly Surgical @StrictlySurgic1 @RadioFreeTom @nhannahjones Amazing that none of you can understand what and why it was said. Watch the followup with Hotep Jesus and Scott Adams and learn something. @RadioFreeTom @nhannahjones Amazing that none of you can understand what and why it was said. Watch the followup with Hotep Jesus and Scott Adams and learn something.

Amie Adams @GrlMuskateer I'd like to lay a bet. Is anyone interested in taking me up on it?



I think Scott Adams planned this, potentially with Hotep Jesus' collaboration and certainly with others, to draw attention to the race baiting that's being done by the media. I'd like to lay a bet. Is anyone interested in taking me up on it? I think Scott Adams planned this, potentially with Hotep Jesus' collaboration and certainly with others, to draw attention to the race baiting that's being done by the media.

ultimate philosopher 🤗 @ult_phil Notice that Scott Adams' cancelers don't have the basic common decency and integrity to acknowledge what he said in the Hotep Jesus interview, or the countless other things he's said that give lie to the notion that he's a racist.



Cancel the cancelers for being lowlifes, please. Notice that Scott Adams' cancelers don't have the basic common decency and integrity to acknowledge what he said in the Hotep Jesus interview, or the countless other things he's said that give lie to the notion that he's a racist.Cancel the cancelers for being lowlifes, please.

Some continued to call him out for his words and actions:

Marsha Warfield @MarshaWarfield To all the Scott Adams defenders playing the Hotep Jesus card. To all the Scott Adams defenders playing the Hotep Jesus card. https://t.co/cClAfKgowh

Tree of Logic 🇺🇸 @Tree_of_Logic @markdar00204751 What? Scott Adams isn't waking up. He went on Hotep Jesus' show and started preaching about systemic racism and how Blacks are oppressed. He was doing the "White Savior" speech by wanting to fund education for black people and what he said about "blacks" was a thought experiment. @markdar00204751 What? Scott Adams isn't waking up. He went on Hotep Jesus' show and started preaching about systemic racism and how Blacks are oppressed. He was doing the "White Savior" speech by wanting to fund education for black people and what he said about "blacks" was a thought experiment.

Hearts™ @HeartsTM @ScottAdamsSays Your interview with Hotep Jesus isn't the context. The context is Coffee with Scott Adams. @ScottAdamsSays Your interview with Hotep Jesus isn't the context. The context is Coffee with Scott Adams.

Roc @TheRocsWorld Started listening to Hotep Jesus & Scott Adams.



Adams: I like attention; I’m an attention/energy monster. Started listening to Hotep Jesus & Scott Adams.Adams: I like attention; I’m an attention/energy monster. https://t.co/9HxC6V2yjK

Alan Loren ⏺ @AlanLoren Now, when he wants to clarify comments that most people see as racist, he points to the interview from wence they came. The interviewer was Hotep Jesus, the unabashed antisemite. Here Is a taste of Hotep's views. Scott Adams keeps creepy company and maybr Hotep dies as well. Now, when he wants to clarify comments that most people see as racist, he points to the interview from wence they came. The interviewer was Hotep Jesus, the unabashed antisemite. Here Is a taste of Hotep's views. Scott Adams keeps creepy company and maybr Hotep dies as well. https://t.co/h0TScWun4A

Meanwhile, others praised Hotep Jesus for conducting the interview in a calm and positive manner:

eeverett2🇺🇸Too awake for the woke @eveverett64 @HotepJesus You were a great interviewer Hotep Jesus. If you were a lot more upset by what Scott Adams said that would be understandable, very understandable. But you kept your cool and had a great conversation. You even found common ground. You'd make a great diplomat. @HotepJesus You were a great interviewer Hotep Jesus. If you were a lot more upset by what Scott Adams said that would be understandable, very understandable. But you kept your cool and had a great conversation. You even found common ground. You'd make a great diplomat.

NverTrustaDemocRAT @unusual5o @HotepJesus Great Interview. Someone had to talk about this in great detail and context. Thank you Hotep Jesus. @HotepJesus Great Interview. Someone had to talk about this in great detail and context. Thank you Hotep Jesus.

Stephen Bell @TopsyKrets1990 @HotepJesus This has been a fantastic & nuanced conversation. I’ve been able to gain perspectives I didn’t have before. Shoutout to Hotep Jesus and @ScottAdamsSays for a great discussion. When people watch this I hope they realize we aren’t as divided as the media & politicians say we are. @HotepJesus This has been a fantastic & nuanced conversation. I’ve been able to gain perspectives I didn’t have before. Shoutout to Hotep Jesus and @ScottAdamsSays for a great discussion. When people watch this I hope they realize we aren’t as divided as the media & politicians say we are.

As reactions continue to pour in online, hundreds of newspapers across the U.S. have announced that they will no longer collaborate with Scott Adams and refrain from publishing Dilbert.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Penguin Random House imprint, Portfolio, has also decided it will not publish Adams' upcoming book, Reframe Your Brain, which was scheduled to be released in September.

