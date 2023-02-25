What did Scott Adams say? Dilbert creator controversy explained as racist rant sparks cancellation 

Dilbert creator Scott Adams recently came under fire after engaging in a racist rant on his Real Coffee with Scott Adams YouTube program.

The cartoonist responded to a Rasmussen Report poll about whether “It’s OK to be white” and said that 53 percent of African-Americans agreed with the phrase. However, Adams focused on the ones who did not agree with the phrase and labeled African-Americans as a “hate group.”

Ryan Dawson @RyLiberty This real or deep fake? This real or deep fake? https://t.co/coDrYJcHEo

He even asked Caucasians to “get the hell away from Black people” and said it was the “first political poll” that “ever changed” his activities before beginning his racist tirade.

A look into Scott Adams’ racially inappropriate commentary

On Wednesday, pro-Trump cartoonist Scott Adams took to his podcast show to discuss a Rasmussen Report poll, where 53 percent of African-Americans agreed to the phrase “It’s OK to be white.”

He soon started a racially inappropriate rant stating that the poll proves that there is “no fixing” the ongoing racial tension in America and said that Caucasians should leave in a largely segregated neighborhood.

BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan I'm not surprised Scott Adams is a racist.



I'm surprised it took this long for him to admit it.

I'm not surprised Scott Adams is a racist.I'm surprised it took this long for him to admit it.https://t.co/TpHhGKgESU

The cartoonist also made a sarcastic remark about racial identity and said:

“I’ve been identifying as Black for a while because I like to be on the winning team. And I like to help. I always thought if you help the Black community, that’s sort of the biggest lever, you could find the biggest benefit.”

He continued:

“But it turns out that nearly half of that team doesn’t think I’m okay to be white. Which is why I identified as Black so I could be on the winning team for a while.

Referring back to the poll results, Scott Adams said that he is now “going to re-identify as white” because he doesn’t “want to be a member of a hate group.” The artist also claimed he “accidentally joined” the group using his mockery-like African-American identity:

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people—according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll—that’s a hate group.”

The 65-year-old further urged Caucasian viewers to separate them from African-Americans and said:

“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. “Just get the f*** away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed.”

Daniel Baumer @danscaper Possibly the most out-loud racist you can be.



Thank you Scott Adams for being so clear about your viewpoint.



Possibly the most out-loud racist you can be. Thank you Scott Adams for being so clear about your viewpoint. https://t.co/gDRimb9lql

Adams claimed that Caucasians need to “escape” and said he had already moved to an area “with a very low Black population.” Citing African-American CNN host Don Lemon, the cartoonist said there is a “correlation” between a “mostly Black neighborhood” and “a bunch of problems he didn’t see” in white-dominated areas.

He then said Caucasian citizens should not help African-Americans, as the effort allegedly doesn’t “pay off”:

“So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”

Adams added that the efforts are not even “worth trying”:

“The only outcome is I get called a racist. That’s the only outcome. It makes no sense to help Black Americans if you’re white. It’s over. Don’t even think it’s worth trying.”

The cartoonist reiterated that Caucasians “just need to get away from them,” especially ones “who don’t want to focus on education.”

He also mentioned that that he is “really sick of seeing video after video of Black Americans beating up non-Black citizens” and insisted that he sees clips of “some Black person beating the sh*t out of some white person” “every damn day.”

Netizens call out Scott Adams over racist tirade

Social media users called out Scott Adams over his racist commentary (Image via Getty Images)

Scott Adams landed in the middle of a major controversy after openly engaging in a racist tirade during his YouTube video and slamming African-Americans over a poll result.

His remarks left several social media users disappointed and many took to Twitter to call out the cartoonist:

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila Dilbert Cartoonist and MAGA lunatic Scott Adams has officially come out as racist. These fools are disgusting.

Dilbert Cartoonist and MAGA lunatic Scott Adams has officially come out as racist. These fools are disgusting.https://t.co/dchoqn3UBT

AskAubry 🦝 @ask_aubry Scott Adams going full racist.



Wonder how many newspapers will be running Dilbert comics on Sunday? Scott Adams going full racist. Wonder how many newspapers will be running Dilbert comics on Sunday? https://t.co/E0ZZMbmRTv

Sharon Johnson🌻🌻🌻 @SharoninElyria My hometown newspaper The Plain Dealer is not running Dilbert comics any more because of Scott Adams appalling racist rants. Has anyone heard if other newspapers have stopped carrying Dilbert? My hometown newspaper The Plain Dealer is not running Dilbert comics any more because of Scott Adams appalling racist rants. Has anyone heard if other newspapers have stopped carrying Dilbert?

Robert Mercatante @elcanche



Each one has enriched my life in a different way. @mmpadellan Once I get beyond the disappointment and disgust of his racist rant, I begin to think how small and sad his world must be. I have been blessed to have friends from a multitude of races, cultures, and countries.Each one has enriched my life in a different way. @mmpadellan Once I get beyond the disappointment and disgust of his racist rant, I begin to think how small and sad his world must be. I have been blessed to have friends from a multitude of races, cultures, and countries.Each one has enriched my life in a different way.

KD Grant @denise196551 @mmpadellan I just wonder why, there is so much hate for black people? Most of us just want to live and be left alone to live the best life that we can. @mmpadellan I just wonder why, there is so much hate for black people? Most of us just want to live and be left alone to live the best life that we can.

Marmor @sfx_ns @mmpadellan This hurts so much, I love Dilbert, I love the humor of the comic, I have bought the books and compilations, I've been a subscriber and receive a daily email for more than 20 years. But with this I just can't, almost cried clicking the unsubscibe button, such a disappointment. @mmpadellan This hurts so much, I love Dilbert, I love the humor of the comic, I have bought the books and compilations, I've been a subscriber and receive a daily email for more than 20 years. But with this I just can't, almost cried clicking the unsubscibe button, such a disappointment.

Charles Boyd @MinorityOfOne75 Holy crap. The Rasmussen poll that Scott Adams cites found that 66% of black people believe black people can be racist. The poll results didn't make Scott Adams racist, Adams misrepresented the results to defend his preexisting racism. This is basic gaslighting. Holy crap. The Rasmussen poll that Scott Adams cites found that 66% of black people believe black people can be racist. The poll results didn't make Scott Adams racist, Adams misrepresented the results to defend his preexisting racism. This is basic gaslighting.

Paul Lubaczewski @PaulLubaczewski The upsetting part isn't that cartoonist Scott Adams outed himself as a full blown racist, or that he can't read a poll...

The depressing part is how many nazis are on this platform since Musk bought it. Honestly, less white power on MeWe which is famous for it The upsetting part isn't that cartoonist Scott Adams outed himself as a full blown racist, or that he can't read a poll...The depressing part is how many nazis are on this platform since Musk bought it. Honestly, less white power on MeWe which is famous for it

JN Hansen @hansen_jn I believe Scott Adams was always a racist but he just can’t be bothered to dress up his bigotry with code words and polite euphemisms anymore. Also, the Trump reign of terror gave people like Adams license to wallow in their hatred in public. I believe Scott Adams was always a racist but he just can’t be bothered to dress up his bigotry with code words and polite euphemisms anymore. Also, the Trump reign of terror gave people like Adams license to wallow in their hatred in public.

Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart @WillLew51464805 I had to listen to it myself, but it is true. The creator of Dilbert, Scott Adams is a racist pos.



Just like many other racists, he tries to make himself look like a victim & using spurious "facts" to prove his point. Damn shame. I had to listen to it myself, but it is true. The creator of Dilbert, Scott Adams is a racist pos. Just like many other racists, he tries to make himself look like a victim & using spurious "facts" to prove his point. Damn shame.

In the wake of the incident, Cleveland’s Plain Dealer newspaper announced that it will no longer deal with Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams and said “it was not a difficult decision” to cut the cartoon from its pages:

“This is a decision based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve. We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.”

The Plain Dealer also noted that Adams’ comments were made during Black History Month and said that readers might see some Dilbert cartoons for the “next week or so” as cartoon pages are often printed in advance.

However, the publication might reportedly run a gray box where Dilbert used to be published until they decide on a replacement.

Poll : 0 votes