What did Scott Adams say? Dilbert creator controversy explained as racist rant sparks cancellation 

Dilbert creator Scott Adams recently came under fire after engaging in a racist rant on his Real Coffee with Scott Adams YouTube program.
The cartoonist responded to a Rasmussen Report poll about whether “It’s OK to be white” and said that 53 percent of African-Americans agreed with the phrase. However, Adams focused on the ones who did not agree with the phrase and labeled African-Americans as a “hate group.”
He even asked Caucasians to “get the hell away from Black people” and said it was the “first political poll” that “ever changed” his activities before beginning his racist tirade.
A look into Scott Adams’ racially inappropriate commentary
On Wednesday, pro-Trump cartoonist Scott Adams took to his podcast show to discuss a Rasmussen Report poll, where 53 percent of African-Americans agreed to the phrase “It’s OK to be white.”
He soon started a racially inappropriate rant stating that the poll proves that there is “no fixing” the ongoing racial tension in America and said that Caucasians should leave in a largely segregated neighborhood.
The cartoonist also made a sarcastic remark about racial identity and said:
“I’ve been identifying as Black for a while because I like to be on the winning team. And I like to help. I always thought if you help the Black community, that’s sort of the biggest lever, you could find the biggest benefit.”
He continued:
“But it turns out that nearly half of that team doesn’t think I’m okay to be white. Which is why I identified as Black so I could be on the winning team for a while.
Referring back to the poll results, Scott Adams said that he is now “going to re-identify as white” because he doesn’t “want to be a member of a hate group.” The artist also claimed he “accidentally joined” the group using his mockery-like African-American identity:
“If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people—according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll—that’s a hate group.”
The 65-year-old further urged Caucasian viewers to separate them from African-Americans and said:
“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. “Just get the f*** away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed.”
Adams claimed that Caucasians need to “escape” and said he had already moved to an area “with a very low Black population.” Citing African-American CNN host Don Lemon, the cartoonist said there is a “correlation” between a “mostly Black neighborhood” and “a bunch of problems he didn’t see” in white-dominated areas.
He then said Caucasian citizens should not help African-Americans, as the effort allegedly doesn’t “pay off”:
“So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”
Adams added that the efforts are not even “worth trying”:
“The only outcome is I get called a racist. That’s the only outcome. It makes no sense to help Black Americans if you’re white. It’s over. Don’t even think it’s worth trying.”
The cartoonist reiterated that Caucasians “just need to get away from them,” especially ones “who don’t want to focus on education.”
He also mentioned that that he is “really sick of seeing video after video of Black Americans beating up non-Black citizens” and insisted that he sees clips of “some Black person beating the sh*t out of some white person” “every damn day.”
Netizens call out Scott Adams over racist tirade
Scott Adams landed in the middle of a major controversy after openly engaging in a racist tirade during his YouTube video and slamming African-Americans over a poll result.
His remarks left several social media users disappointed and many took to Twitter to call out the cartoonist:
In the wake of the incident, Cleveland’s Plain Dealer newspaper announced that it will no longer deal with Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams and said “it was not a difficult decision” to cut the cartoon from its pages:
“This is a decision based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve. We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.”
The Plain Dealer also noted that Adams’ comments were made during Black History Month and said that readers might see some Dilbert cartoons for the “next week or so” as cartoon pages are often printed in advance.
However, the publication might reportedly run a gray box where Dilbert used to be published until they decide on a replacement.