“Throw this whole generation of kids out”: Matanzas high school video sparks outrage after student attacks teacher over Nintendo

A Matanzas High School student was recently arrested for knocking out a teacher who took away his Nintendo Switch gaming console during class. A surveillance video documenting the attack was released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of violence and includes a video that may be triggering for some readers. Discretion is advised.

In the video, the 17-year-old male student from Palm Coast can be seen violently attacking the employee, knocking her unconscious to the ground and repeatedly punching her before others rushed into the scene.

Fight Haven @FightHaven High School Student eliminates his female teacher and Ground and Pounds her unconscious body after she took away his Nintendo Switch... High School Student eliminates his female teacher and Ground and Pounds her unconscious body after she took away his Nintendo Switch... https://t.co/QbjpxZS3xP

As the video went viral online, it sparked major outrage on social media, with some accusing “this generation of kids” for their concerning behavior:

emiliorojas @emiliorojas @FightHaven Throw this whole generation of kids out. @FightHaven Throw this whole generation of kids out.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, school resource deputies were alerted that a teacher's aide had been physically attacked in class on Tuesday morning. Upon arriving at the venue, authorities saw the employee lying on the ground covered in blood and with severe injuries.

The Flagler Sheriff's Office said the student was arrested on a charge of felony, aggravated battery with bodily harm. Another bodycam video documenting the arrest showed the boy asking, “Am I going to jail?” to which the deputy can be heard replying, “Yes, you are.”

As per the arrest report, students present inside the classroom at Matanzas High School said that the teen was upset after the teacher took his game away and said he “will beat her up every time she takes away his game.”

He also allegedly said that he will kill her once he comes back. The surveillance footage showed that the student was approximately 6 feet and 6 inches tall and weighed around 270 pounds. The deputies said he was also seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman at least 15 times in the back and head.

Authorities reported that several school employees struggled to get the student away from attacking the teacher. Matanzas High School parent Ann Marie addressed the incident and said:

“I feel very sorry for the teacher, the paraprofessional who was attacked. It's just something we see all too often, these days.”

A spokesperson for Flagler Schools said the employee who was attacked has been working with the district since 2004 and has been serving as a paraprofessional since 2021.

Twitter reacts to Matanzas High School attack video

Matanzas High School attack video left netizens outraged (Image via Fight Haven/Twitter)

A video showing a 17-year-old Matanzas High School student attacking a teacher for taking away his Nintendo game switch during class went viral online and left netizens aghast.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to condemn the incident and share their disappointment at the situation:

Mitch Bennett🏳️‍🌈🍥 @MitchBennett69 Give this dude the chair. Aggravated battery to a minor is a nothing charge, while this teacher will have to live with permanent brain damage and disability from an attack at Matanzas High School after the teacher confiscated a Nintendo Switch.



Give this dude the chair. Aggravated battery to a minor is a nothing charge, while this teacher will have to live with permanent brain damage and disability from an attack at Matanzas High School after the teacher confiscated a Nintendo Switch. https://t.co/XOPyg2czjL

Myrna 💋💄 @GigaBeers School in America today. Thug student pissed teacher took his Nintendo Switch away while in class. Looks like he is twice her size.



Students help, but other adults stroll on by, no one in a real rush to help the victim. Matanzas, FL



School in America today. Thug student pissed teacher took his Nintendo Switch away while in class. Looks like he is twice her size.Students help, but other adults stroll on by, no one in a real rush to help the victim. Matanzas, FL https://t.co/O3ZI7jkFoW

EricT @LifeEbundant @FightHaven There needs to be real consequences or these things continue to happen. @FightHaven There needs to be real consequences or these things continue to happen.

Zachary Pernikliyski @zachary1978 @FightHaven This is worthy of going to jail for life just throw away the key @FightHaven This is worthy of going to jail for life just throw away the key 🔑

🇺🇸 Rich Howard 🇺🇸 @WylieGuide



A 17-year-old student at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida was arrested Tuesday after he shoved a teacher’s aide so hard she flew in the air several feet. He then pounded her head into the floor, all because… This animal should charged as a adult for attempted murder.A 17-year-old student at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida was arrested Tuesday after he shoved a teacher’s aide so hard she flew in the air several feet. He then pounded her head into the floor, all because… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This animal should charged as a adult for attempted murder. A 17-year-old student at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida was arrested Tuesday after he shoved a teacher’s aide so hard she flew in the air several feet. He then pounded her head into the floor, all because… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mJQGLfzcIv

Sheriff Rick Staly issued an official statement in the wake of the incident and said:

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for. We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive.”

The teacher was reportedly taken to a local hospital for immediate treatment but the extent of her injuries was not immediately released.

Meanwhile, the student was initially held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Poll : 0 votes