What does Onika Burger mean? Twitter trend leaves netizens bewildered

A new stan Twitter lingo, “Onika Burger” has been sending netizens into a frenzy. While most people are confused about the phrase and who created it, others are frustrated with the meaningless Onika Burger memefest they keep seeing on Twitter.

The new cryptic lingo was most likely initiated by a Nicki Minaj fan as the singer’s birth name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. On February 14, 2023, pop culture outlet Pop Base tweeted a drawing of Kris Jenner made by her granddaughter, North West.

The original picture, in resemblance to which the drawing was made, was also shared side-by-side. One user, replied to the tweet and wrote:

“Why she ate?”

The user probably implied by “she ate” that North’s drawing skills were really good and that she did a great job with the sketch.

Under the previous comment, a user wrote:

“She = onika ate = burgers”

This tweet was only made as a nonsensical reply and no other context to the comment was given on the user’s part, However, it was assumed that the user meant to just write the words as some sort of silly code for the phrase “she ate”.

A major part of the internet is still trying to figure out what Onika Burger means

After the replies to PopBase’s tweet went viral, “Onika burger” memes began floating around the internet. Some users, who more or less got an idea of what the phrase means to insinuate, have tweeted their own share of memes.

A few others are still trying to figure out what it means and are trying to come up with a logical explanation for it, so it makes some sense to them. Nonetheless, the new lingo has left netizens bewildered as some are seeing it as more complicated than mathematical equations.

Most people are using the phrase instead of "she/he/they ate" to signify that someone did an excellent job at something or surpassed others at something.

For example, a user, who is most likely a Swiftie, shared a video compilation of Taylor Swift's 2023 Grammy appearance in her blue outfit. The user wrote that Taylor pulled her outfit off really well that night.

ًbelle. @tayIorosies onika burgers so hard that night onika burgers so hard that night https://t.co/hSkca7bgBa

While another user shared a clip from the movie Hidden Figures where Katherine Goble Johnson, played by Taraji P. Henson, was trying to solve a mathematical problem. The user referred Taraji's situation as their own as they were trying to decipher all the onika = burger tweets.

stephanie hsu oscar campaigner @yeetbeete me trying to decipher all these onika= burger tweets me trying to decipher all these onika= burger tweets https://t.co/rTXHewsFpM

Another user shared a short clip from the K-drama Penthouse where Kim So-yeon's character took out a sim card from a mobile and gulped it after chewing it. The user referred to the act and said that it was them eating the first-ever joke consisting of Onika burger, so that similar memes never plague their timelines.

lemon pepper @viviliciousdef Me eating the first ever onika burger joke so that it will never plague our timelines Me eating the first ever onika burger joke so that it will never plague our timelines https://t.co/f1S3RheN89

One more seemingly frustrated user shared a clip from a WWE set, implying that they would kick whoever has started these Onika Burger tweets. Yet another user shared a clip from Family Guy to express their annoyance with these new memes.

karl @freakykarly me to whoever started those onika = burger tweets



me to whoever started those onika = burger tweetshttps://t.co/sJS9beq8zO

n @stinkybih Me to whoever made the onika=burger joke Me to whoever made the onika=burger joke https://t.co/uVGfGekkEi

toni collette in mafia mamma stan account @HarryPhillips15 my neurotransmitters trying to generate electrical signals in neighbouring neurons to understand the onika = burger meme my neurotransmitters trying to generate electrical signals in neighbouring neurons to understand the onika = burger meme https://t.co/AV5SYKMzi2

ellen🧃 @silvercrossxcx me explaining onika burgers tweets to oomfs me explaining onika burgers tweets to oomfs https://t.co/CKJ1ThEfgz

owen! @yoshicrossing explaining roompie (roommate pookie) what onika burgers is and i realized how crazy i sound explaining roompie (roommate pookie) what onika burgers is and i realized how crazy i sound https://t.co/lDtNVQ6x2J

quin ☭ @0800surfnoir me after figuring out an onika burgers tweet me after figuring out an onika burgers tweet https://t.co/ETG6tfj5c2

o ❦ @transientheory onika at the burgers store onika at the burgers store https://t.co/kc7GiA7H4Y

َ @manikangdesusi onika when she was asked how many burger she wants to eat. onika when she was asked how many burger she wants to eat. https://t.co/TX5msQlbzb

jacey lynne stan @dannistanni Onika when she runs out of burgers Onika when she runs out of burgers https://t.co/qjGzLszME3

j @dullspiderwebs Onika ordering a burger Onika ordering a burger https://t.co/bC82wr1IcF

The Onika Burger meme spread after someone screenshotted the interaction under PopBase’s tweet of Kris Jenner’s drawing and shared it on Twitter. Although the tweet read almost like a complex algebraic problem, netizens soon took part in the absurd joke and hilarity.

It is worth mentioning that there are some claims being made on the internet that the meme was created by someone to fat-shame Nicki Minaj. However, they haven't really caught on as people are mostly enjoying sharing the meme and expressing their frustration about it.

