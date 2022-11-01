"Just wearing dead icons stuff for playtime": North West wearing Michael Jackson's hat for Halloween sparks online backlash 

Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West are receiving immense flack on social media after the latter donned Michel Jackson’s hat while wearing a Halloween costume.

While the young fashionista dressed up as the King of Pop for Halloween, netizens were displeased to see the child wear something of historical significance.

The nine-year-old sported Michael Jackson’s famous off-white hat, which he wore in his 1988 Smooth Criminal music video. The head piece still seemed to have makeup remnants on top. Along with the hat, she wore a leather jacket, a white t-shirt and a lot of makeup.

The authentic hat was part of a collection that Kim Kardashian bought at a 2019 auction. The items were to be a Christmas present for her child.

Along with the iconic hat, Kardashian also bought a velvet jacket Jackson wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997. He also wore the outfit to a Ghosts movie screening.

The Skims founder shelled out a whopping $65,625 for the pieces. It was also reported that the jacket could be altered to fit her daughter in such a manner that she could adjust it as she grows.

Several internet users were disappointed to see North West wearing the memorabilia. Many found it insensitive and stated that West would not understand the significance of the hat. They also slammed the Kardashian family for buying the hat from an auction.

Others were disturbed with North West and Kim Kardashian showing off the legendary hat so casually. Several netizens noted that the Jackson family would be outraged to see Michael Jackson’s hat being used as part of a Halloween costume.

However, it seems like the Kardashians and Jackson’s children are on good terms. Earlier this year, Paris Jackson modeled for Skims.

Diahm. @diahmEvans @WizMonifaaa I know Michael came back in spirit and was hee hee heated! @WizMonifaaa I know Michael came back in spirit and was hee hee heated!

💙🦂Scorpiogirl2🦂💙 @NellyBelle3379 @WizMonifaaa This doesn't sit right with me at all, Michael's kids or a museum should have a treasure like that, they don't deserve it and she's just playing in it like it's a toy, that hat means a lot to alot of fans this is really sad @WizMonifaaa This doesn't sit right with me at all, Michael's kids or a museum should have a treasure like that, they don't deserve it and she's just playing in it like it's a toy, that hat means a lot to alot of fans this is really sad

PlasticBbyArt (Comms open) @PlasticBbyArt @WizMonifaaa A lot of people dont seem to realise the cultural significance of these items, they deserve to be preserved and shown in Museums as part of Pop Culture; i cant walk into a museum and ask to try on authentic 20's flapper dresses, why can Kim do this? @WizMonifaaa A lot of people dont seem to realise the cultural significance of these items, they deserve to be preserved and shown in Museums as part of Pop Culture; i cant walk into a museum and ask to try on authentic 20's flapper dresses, why can Kim do this?

eunwoo’s lover 💐✨ @starsforateez @WizMonifaaa “i don’t see a problem with it” how would you like it if someone took something that had significance to you & your family after you passed and wore as a costume? leave the dead alone?? it’s not that hard to have basic human decency @WizMonifaaa “i don’t see a problem with it” how would you like it if someone took something that had significance to you & your family after you passed and wore as a costume? leave the dead alone?? it’s not that hard to have basic human decency

This wasn't the only time Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids dressed up as iconic musicians. Earlier this year, North West also dressed up as Aaliyah, while Saint sported a Snoop Dogg costume. Chicago stunned followers by dressing up as Sade. The youngest, Psalm also channeled Easy-E.

Kim Kardashian wears historic Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala 2022

Earlier this year, the reality star garnered immense traction for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 dress, which the latter had worn to John F Kennedy’s birthday party. The New York Post claimed that the dress is currently worth $10 million and is covered with over 6,000 hand-sewn gems.

The 42-year-old garnered immense backlash for allegedly damaging the historic dress. An Instagram account went viral after claiming that the dress was missing crystals and was hanging by a thread after Kim Kardashian wore it for the event.

However, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, who currently takes care of the dress, announced that Kardashian did not damage the dress. They said in a statement:

“From the bottom of the MET steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in.”

Kardashian also garnered immense traction after revealing that she lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

