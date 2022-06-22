How did Kim Kardashian lose 16 pounds in 3 weeks? Socialite denies damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress at Met Gala 2022 

On June 21, 2022, Kim Kardashian appeared in an interview with Today’s co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Here she revealed that she had lost 21 pounds and explained that she had stopped consuming sugar, junk food and fried food.

During the interview, she also confirmed that contrary to what rumours suggested, she had not damaged the iconic Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday' dress, which she had worn to the Met Gala last month. She revealed that she only wore it for a few minutes before changing into a replica dress.

The Skims founder said that she wore the dress for less than five minutes on the red carpet as she posed alongside her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her weight loss journey

The mother-of-four was slammed by netizens for dropping 16 pounds in three weeks, just to squeeze into the Marilyn Monroe gown. Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart also attacked Kim Kardashian for promoting unhealthy body standards. Speaking about her decision to lose weight, Kardashian said:

“I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health.”

Kardashian shared that she has been eating “really healthy” following her Met Gala appearance. On the Today show, she said:

“I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating, I didn't even realize, a lot of fried foods, and I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

As she was getting slammed online, Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer Don Brooks aka Don-A-Matrix came to her defense. Speaking about the 41-year-old beauty mogul's weight loss she told TMZ:

“I think one of the misconceptions is — she works really hard. I was there through the process, and it wasn’t like a starving yourself type of thing. She’s been on a real balanced diet, and at times she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in.”

Following the glamorous Met Gala event, Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram story that she was treating herself to pizza and doughnuts after working hard to fit into the Marilyn Monroe dress.

Did Kim Kardashian damage the Marilyn Monroe dress?

Rumours and photos that had surfaced online, claimed that the Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday' dress had damaged threads and missing crystals, after Kim Kardashian wore it at the Met Gala.

However, Ripley’s Believe it or Not museum, who owns the dress, shot down such rumours in an official statement where they said that:

“[Kim Kardashian] did not cause damage to Marilyn Monroe’s famed ‘Happy Birthday’ dress from 1962.”

Explaining how she wore the the historic dress, Kardashian revealed that there were handlers wearing gloves, who put the dress on her. She also shared that she did not wear the iconic dress beyond a few minutes:

“I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs. I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed right at the top of the stairs.”

The socialite further stated that she had only worn it as she posed alongisde her boyfriend Pete Davidson, on the red carpet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far