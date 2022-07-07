Who is Scott Adams? Dilbert creator sparks outrage with 'Kill your own son' tweet 

Dilbert creator Scott Adams recently landed in hot water. He came under fire for making controversial comments about the Highland Park shooting and the rising fentanyl overdose deaths among the youth.

The 65-year-old mentioned that both the situations give out the same lesson and said that he is qualified to educate the others about the same.

Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays The Highland shooting and every Fentanyl overdose death among the young are teaching us the same lesson, and we refuse to learn it. It's difficult, but I'm qualified to give you this lesson (unfortunately).



Adams also suggested that families should either "k*ll" their own sons or watch them kill others. He said that this should be done if a male between the ages of 14 and 19 exhibits behavior that shows that he is either a threat to society or to himself.

The cartoonist also went ahead and said that he watched his own stepson die and that he was relieved that the stepson took no one else with him.

Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays When a young male (let's say 14 to 19) is a danger to himself and others, society gives the supporting family two options:



Adams also claimed that there are no choices other than the ones he mentioned. He added that “wisdom and tough love” or “government service” can fix a broken young man. The Loserthink writer also alleged that the there are no programs that can help teenagers and people can only rely on “death and suffering."

Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays If you think there is a third choice, in which your wisdom and tough love, along with government services, "fixes" that broken young man, you are living in a delusion.



Scott continued his Twitter thread and denied the possibility of any help. He said that the only solution to solve the issue would be to place these men in a single place, away from society where they can only harm each other.

The cartoonist concluded his Twitter thread by saying that he is aware that it is illegal to take a "young man's bodily authonomy" just because he is dangerous. However, he suggested that people should consider the option at some point.

Adams’ lengthy statement left several people disturbed and sparked major outrage on social media.

Twitter reacts to Scott Adams’ comments on young teen men

Scott Adams made the statement while alluding to the 21-year-old gunman and said that young men who exhibit dangerous behavior should be killed by their families. Alternately, he said, they should be left to kill other people in the society.

Shortly after he made the thread, Scott's thread went viral on social media and Twitter users criticized him for his thoughts. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Gayest Tone @gayest_tone Scott Adams logging on to say he’s glad his son OD’d on fentanyl so he didn’t become a mass shooter is definitely something. Scott Adams logging on to say he’s glad his son OD’d on fentanyl so he didn’t become a mass shooter is definitely something.

Smirnoff Ice Defender @Java_jigga Scott Adams when he sees his step son listening to the drive soundtrack Scott Adams when he sees his step son listening to the drive soundtrack https://t.co/GnCk9mUe3Q

Themperor Kennedy🐸🏳️‍🌈 @kennedytcooper Nobody:



Absolutely Nobody:



Scott Adams: "I'm glad my son died so I didn't have to murder him" Nobody:Absolutely Nobody:Scott Adams: "I'm glad my son died so I didn't have to murder him"

Terminally Online Clout Goblin, MD @jenny2x4 Did Scott Adams just confess to pulling a Walter White on his stepson Did Scott Adams just confess to pulling a Walter White on his stepson

Orangeworker @JREEEEE9 Scott Adams's tweet is perfectly representative of the right. Absurd, cold-hearted, reductive and with a refusal to acknowledge any possible solution to a problem outside of violence. Scott Adams's tweet is perfectly representative of the right. Absurd, cold-hearted, reductive and with a refusal to acknowledge any possible solution to a problem outside of violence.

Mike @mal9thousand I didn't have "Scott Adams admits to killing his kid through neglect" on my 2022 bingo card and frankly that's on me. I didn't have "Scott Adams admits to killing his kid through neglect" on my 2022 bingo card and frankly that's on me.

Butter Goblin Mode @mumbly_joe Jesus Christ, report those Scott Adams tweets. He's literally telling his followers to murder their disabled family members. Jesus Christ, report those Scott Adams tweets. He's literally telling his followers to murder their disabled family members.

While some made comments about how Scott's tweets were insensitive, others said that the whole thread sounds "psychotic" to them.

𝐒𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚🔪 @tinywienerbabe scott adams when his stepson gets a bad report card scott adams when his stepson gets a bad report card https://t.co/mdx9SfTBQA

Master Beef Producer @ChristophSouza At first I thought that Scott Adams tweet was insane but then his supporters explained it to me and now it sounds even more psychotic. At first I thought that Scott Adams tweet was insane but then his supporters explained it to me and now it sounds even more psychotic. https://t.co/sJzoaYnVzu

Unwinder @UnwinderH Imagine you're Scott Adams, author and artist of Dilbert, and you've suffered the unspeakable tragedy of losing a stepson to suicide. And then you go online a few years later and post to millions of people that there's nothing you could have done about it except kill him. Imagine you're Scott Adams, author and artist of Dilbert, and you've suffered the unspeakable tragedy of losing a stepson to suicide. And then you go online a few years later and post to millions of people that there's nothing you could have done about it except kill him.

In addition to netizens, director James Gunn also condemned Scott Adams’ thought process. Gunn has long been vocal about his past battle with addiction. The director said that, as a “violent teenager” himself he can confirm that many young men have changed for the better with professional help and love from close ones.

James Gunn @JamesGunn Hey Scott Adams: As someone who was himself a violent teenager addicted to drugs & entered recovery with the help & love of his family, as well as someone who has seen dozens of other young men stay sober & become fruitful members of society, these are not the only two options. Hey Scott Adams: As someone who was himself a violent teenager addicted to drugs & entered recovery with the help & love of his family, as well as someone who has seen dozens of other young men stay sober & become fruitful members of society, these are not the only two options. https://t.co/AuR5zBXuIg

As criticism continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Adams will respond to the severe backlash against his tweets in the days to come.

Everything to know about Scott Adams

Scott Adams is an American cartoonist and author (Image via Getty Images)

Scott Adams is an American cartoonist and author, best known as the creator of the Dilbert comic strip. He was born to Virginia and Paul Adams on June 8, 1957, in New York. He reportedly began drawing at the age of six and grew up as an ardent fan of Peanuts.

The artist graduated as a valedictorian from Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School in 1975 and also earned a BA in economics from Hartwick College in 1979. He later moved to California and completed his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley in 1986.

Adams also underwent a “life changing” Dale Carnegie Training. He worked at Crocker National Bank in San Francisco between 1979 and later at Pacific Bell between 1986 and 1995. It was during his time at Pacific Bell that Adams started working on Dilbert.

Following initial rejections, he finally published Dilbert with United Media in 1989. He finally became a full-time cartoonist after the franchise gained popularity and began collaborating with nearly 800 newspapers.

He also served as the serving executive producer and showrunner of a Dilbert TV series that aired between 1998 and 2000. In 2015, Adams started writing prediction blogs called Coffee with Scott Adams about Donald Trump’s presidential future.

Upon gaining popularity, he turned the blogs into a daily video show on Periscope and YouTube.

Scott Adams has also authored and published several books. They include God's Debris (2001) and The Religion War (2004), How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life (2013), Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter (2017), and Loserthink: How Untrained Brains Are Ruining America (2019), among others.

