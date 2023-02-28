 “What a beautiful blessing”: Netizens left emotional as Idaho murder victim’s sister names baby after Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen

Kaylee Goncalves, who lost her life in the brutal Idaho quadruple murders, lives through her sister's newborn daughter.

The Goncalves family announced on Facebook on Friday, February 24, 2023, that Kaylee's sister named her daughter Theodora MaddieKay Stevenson after Goncalves and Madison Mogen, another victim of the attack.

In the post, they wrote:

"Theodora #MaddieKay Stevenson arrived at 4:21 a.m. 6lbs 5.8oz 19 inches. Alivea and Robbie are doing great! We are blessed."

sister, Alivea has safely delivered a beautiful baby girl, theodoras middle name commemorates her aunties-maddie and Kaylee..Welcome to the world Theodora MaddieKay. You are a blessing.



The heartfelt tribute has left netizens emotional and many have taken to social media to praise Kaylee Goncalves' sister, Alivea. Many wellwishers left comments under the Facebook post, congratulating the family and hoping for swift justice.

Jody Johnson Sandel, a 'Top Fan' on the page, wrote:

"Congratulations!! So adorable and love the name. What a sweet tribute. So happy for you guys..."

Another 'Top Fan' Kari Post called the newborn infant a "beautiful blessing" and said:

"Congratulations! She's beautiful! So happy for your family with the addition of this beautiful blessing."

Another user, Brandy Walker Kelley, commented on the Facebook post:

"Congratulations!!! She is beautiful. A new life will carry on her loved ones. So happy for your entire family, as well as Maddie's."

Other users commented on the emotional homage to best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen, who were bridesmaids at Alivea Stevenson's wedding.

Kaylee Goncalves' sister promises to make her "proud" in a moving tribute

A chilling quadruple murder at an Idaho off-campus rental house on November 13, 2022, left the entire nation disturbed and wanting answers.

The November 13 killings of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, and the subsequent arrest of Bryan Kohberger, drew widespread media coverage and social media attention.

Amidst all of this, the mourning families of the slain college students posted heart-wrenching tributes on social media platforms. 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves' sister, Alivea Stevenson, mourned the loss of her "baby sisters" Kaylee and Madison Mogen.

In a post made prior to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, Alivea said:

"I promise to always make you proud, take the picture, and never stop fighting to find out the truth and make right whatever I can in this f***** up world."

Referring to both Kaylee and Madison, she further wrote:

"You guys aren’t gone. You never could be. I’ll find you always and everywhere. If you ever get tired of seeing the world, come rest in my heart. It’s forever open to you guys. I’ll keep you warm and keep you safe there."

In a recent interview with NBC's Dateline, Kaylee's parents, Steve and Kristi Goncalves, said that their daughter was due to graduate from college early and was supposed to move to Austin, Texas as she had lined up a job with an IT firm there. She had returned to the Moscow house to show her longtime best friend her new car and attend a nearby party.

The Goncalves said that the two girls had been friends since sixth grade and that Mogen was a major part of their lives. Kristi Goncalves said:

"These girls were best friends since sixth grade, like inseparable...[they] were true, ultimate best friends. Maddie had been a huge part of our life."

Kaylee Goncalves' parents are hoping for a conviction and the death penalty for the killer of their daughter and the three other students.

