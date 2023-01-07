Idaho student murders: 5 chilling details about the case

The case of bone-chilling Idaho student murders is all set to be visited and explored in the upcoming brand-new episode of CBS' 48 hours. The episode, chronicling the tragic ongoing murder case, will be released exclusively on the popular network CBS this Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10 / 9c.

The episode has been titled, The Idaho Student Murders. The official synopsis for the hair-raising episode, given by CBS' 48 hours, reads:

"Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "

The heart-wrenching murders occurred on November 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Reportedly, four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to their unfortunate demise by a man named Bryan Kohberger. The incident has rattled the entire Moscow City community to its core.

Ever since the news of the Idaho student murders was released, the audience has been curious to learn about the tragic 2022 case.

Learn five significant facts about the chilling case of Idaho student murders ahead of the 48 hours episode on CBS

Four students from the University of Idaho became the victims of a gruesome murder on November 13, 2022

Stills of the Idaho student murders victims (Image Via CNN)

On November 13, 2022, Moscow lost four young students from the University of Idaho as they became the unfortunate victims of cold-blooded murder. The four students were Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were only 21, while Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were just 20. They all had bright futures ahead of them, but they were cut short on November 13.

The four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death

Reportedly, the dead bodies of Madison, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan were discovered by authorities in an off-campus house nearly a block away from the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022, at about noon. Reportedly, the four of them were gruesomely stabbed before their lives ended.

According to police reports for the Idaho Student Murders, all four students were asleep in beds at the off-campus house when the chilling incident occurred. Reportedly, each victim was stabbed several times and had some defensive wounds on their bodies.

The sole suspect in the heart-wrenching murder case is 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger

A still of Bryan Kohberger (Image Via CBS News)

Bryan Kohberger, who is currently 28 years of age, is the main suspect in the spine-chilling Idaho Student Murders case. The man resided in an apartment on campus, roughly 8 miles from the crime scene. He was pursuing his Ph.D. in criminology. The man also worked at the Department of Criminal Justice as a teaching assistant at Washington State University.

Kohberger received a Bachelor's degree in psychology and a Master's in criminal justice at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested by the police on December 30, 2022

A still of Bryan Kohberger (Image Via CBS News)

On December 30, 2022, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested and convicted by authorities from his family home in Pennsylvania. The arrest was made after Bryan Kohberger was noticed outside his Pennsylvania home multiple times, wearing surgical gloves, by the law enforcement team assigned to keep an eye on the suspect.

The law enforcement team also observed the man leaving the house at nearly 4 am and putting several trash bags in the garbage bins of his neighbors. The garbage bags were recovered by the team and were sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing.

On December 30, the Pennsylvania State Police SWAT team broke into Bryan's family home unannounced and arrested him.

Bryan Kohberger is currently imprisoned

Stills of Bryan Kohberger (Image Via CBS News)

Bryan Kohberger is currently imprisoned at the Latah County jail. He has been charged with a total of 4 counts of first-degree murder. He has also been charged with one count of burglary.

He is yet to enter a plea at the court hearing. He is currently behind bars, awaiting his status hearing which is expected to occur on January 12, 2023.

Don't forget to watch the latest 48 hours episode, chronicling the Idaho Student Murders, which will air on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10 / 9c, on CBS Network.

