Who found Idaho University victims after brutal stabbing? Reports suggest ‘best friend’ called 911 before roommate Dylan Mortensen

According to a new report, one of the Idaho victim's "best friend" allegedly called 911 after finding him stabbed to death instead of one of the surviving roommates in the house. The report claims that the call that was placed from the student house in Moscow was not from 21-year-old Dylan Mortensen.

According to NewsNation, Ethan Chapin and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, were found fatally stabbed by a longtime friend. The friend, who remains unnamed, reportedly even checked Chapin's pulse before calling 911 for help.

It was previously reported that the first 911 call was made on Dylan Mortensen's phone almost eight hours after the four University of Idaho students were killed.

According to NewsNation, the friend stated that he had used the surviving roommate's phone to make the call.

Chapin's friend had reportedly visited the Moscow house the next day, and sources close to the investigation said that he asked Mortensen to make the call at around 11:58 a.m. after finding Ethan and Xana unresponsive.

Dylan Mortensen allegedly saw the suspected Idaho killer but failed to call the police

Following the release of the arrest affidavit, 21-year-old Dylan Mortensen, who survived the Idaho quadruple murders, became the subject of multiple discussions and debates about her actions, or the apparent lack of it.

Brad 🇺🇸 @007nctxnc New revelations in the Moscow Idaho student murders where Bryan Kohberger is the accused killer. Reportedly, Dylan Mortensen heard screams from both bedrooms during the attacks & called ALL of her roommates cell phones ... but DID NOT call 911. This is unconscionable! New revelations in the Moscow Idaho student murders where Bryan Kohberger is the accused killer. Reportedly, Dylan Mortensen heard screams from both bedrooms during the attacks & called ALL of her roommates cell phones ... but DID NOT call 911. This is unconscionable!

She reportedly told investigators that she had opened her bedroom door and come face-to-face with the suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger, on the night Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally murdered in the same house.

On November 13, just after 4 a.m., she saw a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her towards the back exit, but instead of calling the police, she allegedly locked her bedroom door and went back to sleep.

According to the police affidavit, Mortensen reportedly thought she heard Kaylee Goncalves say, "There’s someone here," which was followed by the sound of crying from Xana Kernodle’s room and an unknown male voice assuringly say, "It’s ok, I’m going to help you."

Police, however, are confident of Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke's innocence in the case.

Jennifer Coffindaffer @CoffindafferFBI

newsweek.com/idaho-roommate… #dylanmortensen is a crucial witness-she puts a male intruder @ the scene. DM likely interviewed for hours.Out of context to say what the Source said was related to the 3rd time DM opened her door. TRUST the FACTS in the PCA! For those judging DM,see below #dylanmortensen is a crucial witness-she puts a male intruder @ the scene. DM likely interviewed for hours.Out of context to say what the Source said was related to the 3rd time DM opened her door. TRUST the FACTS in the PCA! For those judging DM,see belownewsweek.com/idaho-roommate… https://t.co/AJgyLCLFX6

Shannon Gray, a lawyer for the Goncalves family, defended Mortensen's inaction and told Fox News:

"She was scared. She was scared to death, and rightly so. This guy had just murdered four people in the home."

In a previous report by NewsNation, Mortensen had allegedly asked her friends to quiet down as the murders were taking place, under the impression that they were partying.

According to sources, she yelled:

"Calm down, you're being loud! I'm trying to sleep!"

NewsNation @NewsNation



#Banfield More details are emerging about the quadruple murder in Idaho. Per a source, @TVAshleigh reveals that surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen mistook noises she heard that night and yelled for her roommates to quiet down. More details are emerging about the quadruple murder in Idaho. Per a source, @TVAshleigh reveals that surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen mistook noises she heard that night and yelled for her roommates to quiet down.#Banfield https://t.co/OJ6LdJc3oq

It was only after she heard more noises that she opened her bedroom door and saw Bryan Kohberger walk out of the house, but believed him to be a partygoer.

Further information regarding the Idaho murders included Ethan Chapin's sister-in-law revealing that Mortensen had called all of the housemates after she heard 'screaming and crying' coming from their upstairs rooms.

Both Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke were never possible suspects in the Idaho murder case, and they have reportedly been cooperative with the investigation.

Poll : 0 votes