What did Akon say about Africans and Americans? Singer sparks controversy with undue comparison

Senegalese-American singer Akon sparked online controversy after he compared Africans to Black Americans.
While appearing on an episode of the Zeze Millz Show, the 49-year-old star discussed how the stage presence of African performers is different from that of Black Americans.
Speaking about the Africans, Akon said that they were a little different when it comes to stage presence.
He then commented on the Black American performers stating:
"Now in America, oh yeah, them n***** gone be wobbling, pants hanging half down, bored as h*ll, half to sleep because they high as h*ll on stage."
He continued:
"But [in] Africa, we wake up in the morning. I mean, like look at these YouTube clips of all these kids from Uganda. Like these kids are performers. So for us, it comes natural.”
Twitter reactions on Akon's comments
After Akon's clip from Zeze Millz's interview went viral, Twitterati slammed him for the undue comparison between the African and American performers.
Several users pointed out the names of great American performers like Beyoncé and Michael Jackson, who made a name for themselves in the industry. People also brought up the names of newer artists like Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator, for the success they have achieved.
Others just stated that the singer himself made his name by "cosplaying" Black Americans and has become a millionaire because of it.
Akon was also slammed for his comments on Nick Cannon's family
However, this wasn't the only backlash Akon has faced in recent times as he was also slammed for his support for Nick Cannon and his growing brood.
During the same interview, the Beautiful singer lent his support to Cannon, who is currently expecting his 12th child.
The singer said that he agreed with Cannon when he said that this was how life was supposed to be. The former said that Cannon was rich, responsible and took care of the children, and added:
“And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably. He’s there for every one of them. He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine and I’m there for every one of mine.”
While discussing fatherhood, the host wondered if he would show up at his children's events, and asked if he attended every single recital that his kids were a part of.
To this, the Smack That singer fired back and said that it was a "white man's thing" wondering who cared about the recitals. He added that his job was to raise the kids to be responsible and understanding, and to protect their mother and help their father.
He continued that his job was to teach his kids to assist with family planning and become responsible adults. He stated that his responsibility is to provide a roof and food for his family, and to ensure that hsi kids were responsible and strong.
The singer, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, shares 9 kids with his wife Tomeka Thiam.