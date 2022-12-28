What did Akon say about Africans and Americans? Singer sparks controversy with undue comparison

Senegalese-American singer Akon sparked online controversy after he compared Africans to Black Americans.

While appearing on an episode of the Zeze Millz Show, the 49-year-old star discussed how the stage presence of African performers is different from that of Black Americans.

Speaking about the Africans, Akon said that they were a little different when it comes to stage presence.

He then commented on the Black American performers stating:

"Now in America, oh yeah, them n***** gone be wobbling, pants hanging half down, bored as h*ll, half to sleep because they high as h*ll on stage."

CultureMillennials @CultMillennials Akon explains why Africans are more talented and better performers than Black Americans Akon explains why Africans are more talented and better performers than Black Americans https://t.co/YlXah9KxF2

He continued:

"But [in] Africa, we wake up in the morning. I mean, like look at these YouTube clips of all these kids from Uganda. Like these kids are performers. So for us, it comes natural.”

Twitter reactions on Akon's comments

After Akon's clip from Zeze Millz's interview went viral, Twitterati slammed him for the undue comparison between the African and American performers.

Several users pointed out the names of great American performers like Beyoncé and Michael Jackson, who made a name for themselves in the industry. People also brought up the names of newer artists like Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator, for the success they have achieved.

Others just stated that the singer himself made his name by "cosplaying" Black Americans and has become a millionaire because of it.

𝚓 𝚋𝚘𝚘𝚐𝚒𝚎 🍂 @raesofsunn @CultMillennials Give an example of an African Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Jazmine Sullivan, Stevie Wonder, & Prince.. I'll wait. But I'll die without an answer bc you can't. Africans constantly have to compare themselves to us because they know we're the standard. Y'all are FANS! @CultMillennials Give an example of an African Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Jazmine Sullivan, Stevie Wonder, & Prince.. I'll wait. But I'll die without an answer bc you can't. Africans constantly have to compare themselves to us because they know we're the standard. Y'all are FANS!

Rock A @RockA1Buck @CultMillennials Akon would be nothing if he didn’t cosplay black Americans. His entire career is him ingratiating himself in black American culture. If he didn’t swag off black Americans… nobody would know him. He didn’t pop because of African culture… he made it by cosplay’n black Americans @CultMillennials Akon would be nothing if he didn’t cosplay black Americans. His entire career is him ingratiating himself in black American culture. If he didn’t swag off black Americans… nobody would know him. He didn’t pop because of African culture… he made it by cosplay’n black Americans

Aluna 🍭🤪🤑👙 @SixFootGoddess @CultMillennials He’s been weird ever since he got his new scalp from Turkey @CultMillennials He’s been weird ever since he got his new scalp from Turkey

Darrell Mbow @Yeadarr @CultMillennials What confuse me about this tweet and the reactions that come with it is not whether @akon is right or talking shit. But to see that we confront AFRO-Americans with Africans. How a community that asks for respect and unity divides itself from the inside. Sad story. @CultMillennials What confuse me about this tweet and the reactions that come with it is not whether @akon is right or talking shit. But to see that we confront AFRO-Americans with Africans. How a community that asks for respect and unity divides itself from the inside. Sad story.

Karen Hunter @karenhunter @CultMillennials first of all, using the N-word referring to US...completely out of pocket. Secondly, he sounds ignorant AF! I would say more but I'm practicing grace and medu nefer (this is going to be real tough). @CultMillennials first of all, using the N-word referring to US...completely out of pocket. Secondly, he sounds ignorant AF! I would say more but I'm practicing grace and medu nefer (this is going to be real tough).

Fantastic Negrito @MusicNegrito

Current artist Kendrick Lamar.. Tyler the creator … come on … just not true @CultMillennials This is just not true he is forgetting the past James brown Michael jackson Prince jackie Wilson … huh? You don’t have to put down someone else to make your self better.Current artist Kendrick Lamar.. Tyler the creator … come on … just not true @CultMillennials This is just not true he is forgetting the past James brown Michael jackson Prince jackie Wilson … huh? You don’t have to put down someone else to make your self better. Current artist Kendrick Lamar.. Tyler the creator … come on … just not true

AugSly19🇺🇸 @SilentCalm19



You're letting us see how truly Anti-Black American ppl over there are. @CultMillennials Foundational Black Americans are paying attention to this, and candid interviews like this are going to add to reasons why future artist out of Africa will start to find it harder to pop off here.You're letting us see how truly Anti-Black American ppl over there are. @CultMillennials Foundational Black Americans are paying attention to this, and candid interviews like this are going to add to reasons why future artist out of Africa will start to find it harder to pop off here. You're letting us see how truly Anti-Black American ppl over there are.

Big Phat Jenny @SimiraNB @CultMillennials Why is this even a question or a comment. Especially when Michael Jackson, James Brown, Usher, Beyoncé, Tina Turner, Janet Jackson are top performers. @CultMillennials Why is this even a question or a comment. Especially when Michael Jackson, James Brown, Usher, Beyoncé, Tina Turner, Janet Jackson are top performers.

Kenjah King @KenjahKing @CultMillennials Not gone use this as a moment to hate on blacks who not American, bc Akon don’t speak for them all. But he need to sit down and shut up abt this after becoming a millionaire off us @CultMillennials Not gone use this as a moment to hate on blacks who not American, bc Akon don’t speak for them all. But he need to sit down and shut up abt this after becoming a millionaire off us

Blackby Popular Demand 🇺🇸☥ @KwameX97 where is Akon City? You robbed your country men now you over her lying lmao @CultMillennials Now Akon….where is Akon City? You robbed your country men now you over her lying lmao @CultMillennials Now Akon….😂 where is Akon City? You robbed your country men now you over her lying lmao

G. Twilight @MrDetroitTycoon @CultMillennials Why does everyone seem to have a problem with us, when we just minding our business? And while he droppin' all that salt, the fact remains that he hand to come here on our soil to make it.. @CultMillennials Why does everyone seem to have a problem with us, when we just minding our business? And while he droppin' all that salt, the fact remains that he hand to come here on our soil to make it..

SAG QUEEN @THEEMZBLUE @CultMillennials Why didn’t he sign more African artist? Sad how Africans and African Americans are put against each other smfh @CultMillennials Why didn’t he sign more African artist? Sad how Africans and African Americans are put against each other smfh

Akon was also slammed for his comments on Nick Cannon's family

However, this wasn't the only backlash Akon has faced in recent times as he was also slammed for his support for Nick Cannon and his growing brood.

During the same interview, the Beautiful singer lent his support to Cannon, who is currently expecting his 12th child.

The singer said that he agreed with Cannon when he said that this was how life was supposed to be. The former said that Cannon was rich, responsible and took care of the children, and added:

“And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably. He’s there for every one of them. He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine and I’m there for every one of mine.”

While discussing fatherhood, the host wondered if he would show up at his children's events, and asked if he attended every single recital that his kids were a part of.

To this, the Smack That singer fired back and said that it was a "white man's thing" wondering who cared about the recitals. He added that his job was to raise the kids to be responsible and understanding, and to protect their mother and help their father.

He continued that his job was to teach his kids to assist with family planning and become responsible adults. He stated that his responsibility is to provide a roof and food for his family, and to ensure that hsi kids were responsible and strong.

The singer, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, shares 9 kids with his wife Tomeka Thiam.

