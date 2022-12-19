"Milking Britney's name is the only career they ever had": Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears slammed over fatherhood book

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline and her father, Jamie, were slammed online after it was announced that they were working on a book on fatherhood.
As per Page Six, Federline, 44, has decided to note his parental experience of raising two kids from pen to paper alongside Jamie, who has agreed to help him with his new project.
The news was revealed by journalist Daphne Barak, who interviewed both Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears, which led to bombshell revelations about their personal life.
The two were previously not on talking terms after Federline obtained a restraining order against Spears for allegedly abusing his son Sean Preston, which prevented the latter from visiting his grandchild for three years.
Twitter reactions on Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears' new book
After news of Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears' upcoming book went viral, Twitterati slammed the duo for the move. Several users pointed out that none of them have been good fathers to their kids and are just doing so for the clout.
Other users could not believe that Kevin Federline and Jamie would think that people would buy their book describing their fatherhood experience.
Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears made up after their feud
In an August 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin Federline shared that he wants Jamie Spears to be a part of his sons’ lives.
“People make mistakes, I feel bad for him, I feel like he’s been put through the ringer.”
Kevin was married to pop star Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007. The duo share two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James.
In his latest interview with the Daily Mail, Jamie Spears revealed that his intervention in Britney Spears’ conservatorship was necessary to “protect her and the kids.”
‘Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back.’
Jamie also revealed that he is not in touch with his grandkids, whom he raised with Federline, not Britney. He currently resides in rural Louisiana with Jamie Lynn, his second daughter.
‘I miss my two boys really, really bad, I do. You know, we were very, very close. They were around that age where you could start having a good time with them. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don’t know what that reason is but it’s been a tough three years without them."
As of this article's writing, Britney Spears has not responded to the news of Federline and Jamie Spears joining hands to write a book on fatherhood.