"Milking Britney's name is the only career they ever had": Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears slammed over fatherhood book

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline and her father, Jamie, were slammed online after it was announced that they were working on a book on fatherhood.

As per Page Six, Federline, 44, has decided to note his parental experience of raising two kids from pen to paper alongside Jamie, who has agreed to help him with his new project.

Susanne @SusanneWave @shadysanctuary Milking Britney’s name is the only career they ever had and they will continue to do so til the end of time. @shadysanctuary Milking Britney’s name is the only career they ever had and they will continue to do so til the end of time.

The news was revealed by journalist Daphne Barak, who interviewed both Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears, which led to bombshell revelations about their personal life.

The two were previously not on talking terms after Federline obtained a restraining order against Spears for allegedly abusing his son Sean Preston, which prevented the latter from visiting his grandchild for three years.

Twitter reactions on Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears' new book

After news of Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears' upcoming book went viral, Twitterati slammed the duo for the move. Several users pointed out that none of them have been good fathers to their kids and are just doing so for the clout.

Other users could not believe that Kevin Federline and Jamie would think that people would buy their book describing their fatherhood experience.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/@heather42208450 )

Cherry @2n1bcdm Could Kevin Federline be charged with child endangerment if he’s exposing his minor kids to harm & public scrutiny by collaborating with the same man the kids have restraining orders against? It’s also harmful to them being exposed to “journalists” who are Epstein apologists Could Kevin Federline be charged with child endangerment if he’s exposing his minor kids to harm & public scrutiny by collaborating with the same man the kids have restraining orders against? It’s also harmful to them being exposed to “journalists” who are Epstein apologists

ADT @ADT71910034 I can't believe Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears actually think people want to read a book about them being Fathers. As if these narcissist skid marks think anyone would buy this book. #JusticeForBritney I can't believe Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears actually think people want to read a book about them being Fathers. As if these narcissist skid marks think anyone would buy this book. #JusticeForBritney

MikeyGilby @GilbyMikey Kevin Federline writing a book about fatherhood?! You literally are advocating for your kids to be around their grandfather who assaulted one of them, probably smoke so much weed around them, don’t even have a JOB and all of it on BRITNEY SPEARS’s dollar. I thought fathers were.. Kevin Federline writing a book about fatherhood?! You literally are advocating for your kids to be around their grandfather who assaulted one of them, probably smoke so much weed around them, don’t even have a JOB and all of it on BRITNEY SPEARS’s dollar. I thought fathers were..

katlynn 🎄 @herbodys Oh god apparently Kevin Federline is writing a book lmao Oh god apparently Kevin Federline is writing a book lmao

Nicole! 2.0 @mademetoxic Kevin Federline releasing a book about fatherhood. It has to be April Fools. Kevin Federline releasing a book about fatherhood. It has to be April Fools. https://t.co/vF7jrSEuEV

Banana @8bit_bb Kevin Federline acting like the better parent.. surely this is parody Kevin Federline acting like the better parent.. surely this is parody

Banana @8bit_bb 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Aaron Carter talking about his experience hanging out with Kevin Federline… and he wants to write a parenting book with domestic abuser Jamie Spesrs?? 🤔🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Aaron Carter talking about his experience hanging out with Kevin Federline… and he wants to write a parenting book with domestic abuser Jamie Spesrs?? 🤔😳😳😳😳😳😳🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/EsALXbSill

Brad Cunningham @b_c2012 Jamie spears and Kevin Federline writing a book about fatherhood… that’s like Henry VIII writing about a successful marriage.. they make me sick Jamie spears and Kevin Federline writing a book about fatherhood… that’s like Henry VIII writing about a successful marriage.. they make me sick

td @tofreedomnow1 No one in their right mind is buying a book from Jamie spears & Kevin federline, all it will do is generate some stories in the tabloids and that’s it. The publishing house (Lou Taylor?) are funding a pointless endeavour. These so-called men are cruel, jealous, untalented ghouls No one in their right mind is buying a book from Jamie spears & Kevin federline, all it will do is generate some stories in the tabloids and that’s it. The publishing house (Lou Taylor?) are funding a pointless endeavour. These so-called men are cruel, jealous, untalented ghouls

Stella 🌟 @LiveLikeMusic5 There is a special place in hell for Kevin Federline, Jamie Spears and Daphne Barak 🤬 There is a special place in hell for Kevin Federline, Jamie Spears and Daphne Barak 🤬

Monica. @macintoshmoon Jamie Spears and Kevin Federline writing a book together about fatherhood?! The money grabs off Britney’s name are endless aren’t they! Jamie Spears and Kevin Federline writing a book together about fatherhood?! The money grabs off Britney’s name are endless aren’t they!

Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears made up after their feud

In an August 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin Federline shared that he wants Jamie Spears to be a part of his sons’ lives.

“People make mistakes, I feel bad for him, I feel like he’s been put through the ringer.”

Kevin was married to pop star Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007. The duo share two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

In his latest interview with the Daily Mail, Jamie Spears revealed that his intervention in Britney Spears’ conservatorship was necessary to “protect her and the kids.”

‘Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back.’

Jamie also revealed that he is not in touch with his grandkids, whom he raised with Federline, not Britney. He currently resides in rural Louisiana with Jamie Lynn, his second daughter.

‘I miss my two boys really, really bad, I do. You know, we were very, very close. They were around that age where you could start having a good time with them. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don’t know what that reason is but it’s been a tough three years without them."

As of this article's writing, Britney Spears has not responded to the news of Federline and Jamie Spears joining hands to write a book on fatherhood.

